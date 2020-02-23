Sublette commissioners back plan for hospital district

PINEDALE (WNE) — A partnership between the Sublette Center and Sublette County Rural Health Care District (SCRHCD) to form a new hospital district and build a critical access hospital and long-term care facility received support from the Board of County Commissioners at its Feb. 18 meeting.

Two motions passed unanimously by the four members present – Chairman David Burnett, Tom Noble, Mack Rawhouser and Doug Vickrey. Joel Bousman was attending meetings in Cheyenne.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first motion approved “up to $20 million for construction of a new long-term care facility” and deeded the Marbleton/Big Piney and Pinedale clinics to a “new hospital district.”

The first motion is conditional on voter approval for a hospital district on a November 2020 ballot and a memorandum of understanding between the Sublette Center and SCRHCD to form this district.

A “reversion clause” was included to return the clinics to the county in case the clinics do not meet certain goals set by the commissioners at a later date, Burnett explained.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0