Sublette County’s long, bumpy road to build its first hospital

David Doorn, Sublette County Rural Health Care District administrative director, said there’s a “golden hour” — a time window in which each minute is crucial to the patient’s outcome — that can be squandered due to a trip from a clinic to the emergency room. Though the clinics were providing emergency and trauma care with nurses and doctors on call, they were only being reimbursed by Medicaid at a clinic rate of 60%. (A critical care hospital would be reimbursed 100% for the same services.)

The clinics were also relying on declining revenues in the oil- and gas-dependent county. While that had been a sufficient funding model for years, a significant downturn in the fossil fuel sector in recent years left officials without the necessary funds to sustain operations.

“Being designated as a clinic, it just doesn’t work,” Doorn said. “It’s worked in the past, obviously we had the luxury of lots of tax revenue, but we know that’s all changing.”

There was also a level of mistrust among county officials, community members and the rural health care district’s board of directors, those involved said. Tonia Hoffman, who was elected to the board in 2018, said the past board did not have a “good history of being good stewards of monies that are incoming when we are in the middle of a boom.”