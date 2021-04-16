Sublette County school board receives pushback on mask vote

Smith understood that new ideas can arise during meetings, but said the trustees’ decision to vote on the item was “underhanded and not transparent.”

Michelle Humber criticized the way the board handled the decision and called the trustees out for not going through the proper channels to seek a variance.

Humber was concerned that the decision was made one day before spring break, and parents received notice that Sunday. The short notice left families with children on individualized education programs (IEPs) or those with vulnerable immune systems scrambling to arrange new plans at schools.

District superintendent Jay Harnack was also not able to attend the meeting and contribute to the conversation, Humber added.

During the board’s discussion on March 11, there were no medical experts, epidemiologists or public health officials with scientific knowledge on COVID-19 to provide knowledge and expertise, Humber said.

She stated that COVID-19 is a serious and deadly disease, not something to be taken lightly. Cases in Sublette County rose sharply following spring break, she said. The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed 22 active cases of COVID-19 in Sublette County on April 14, up from four active cases in the county reported by the agency on March 9.