Surges, variants did little to change demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming

“The common factor (contributing to hesitancy) in Wyoming is distrust of government,” said Melanie Pearce, a public health nurse overseeing the state’s northeastern region. “They want to make that decision for themselves ... maybe it would have been easier if the government wasn’t involved.”
Even October’s record number of hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming did little to move the needle, the data shows.
When vaccines were first available, the Wyoming Department of Health focused on telling people who was eligible and where they could go to get a shot. At some point, department spokesperson Kim Deti said, those who “were eligible and who viewed vaccination in a positive light” had all been vaccinated, causing first-dose demand to drop off.
Deti said that the state’s messaging around COVID-19 vaccines took a “more serious tone” in the fall, with the health department adding more paid advertising.
“Certainly we would like to see higher rates,” Deti said. “But it would be wrong for anyone to think that the rates we have are due to lack of effort. There have been many people all around the state who have been working hard on this for more than a year.”
In Niobrara and 10 other counties where public health offices and nurses have been stretched thin, FEMA contractors arrived in the late fall to help give out shots.
Now, more than a year into Wyoming’s vaccine rollout, the state has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the nation, ahead of only Idaho at 48%.
Among those who’ve gotten their first doses after the initial rush, many are motivated by loved ones getting sick or dying, or out of the desire to travel or participate in other activities that require proof of vaccination, public health officials say.
Kari DeWitt, public relations coordinator for Sublette County’s hospital district, said that the county’s clinics in Pinedale and Marbleton are still receiving a steady stream of people coming to get vaccinated. Most of them, she said, have either been exposed to the virus recently or have seen someone they know suffering.
Throughout the last year, vaccination rates have also remained consistently higher among people over 65, while rates among eligible children are less than 10% in most counties, with some notable exceptions including Teton, Albany and Fremont counties.
Wyoming, where Gov. Mark Gordon has long maintained there will be no state-level mandates, has joined several other states in challenging vaccine orders through the courts. So far, those challenges have worked by at least pausing enforcement in Wyoming, but changes may soon be coming through the courts.
Paige Harris receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a block party hosted by Health Care for the Homeless and Housing and Urban Development on Aug. 13 in Casper. Data analyzed by the Star-Tribune shows surges in cases haven't greatly influenced vaccine demand in Wyoming.