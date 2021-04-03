Surveys show high vaccine hesitancy in Wyoming as officials work to promote safety, value of shots

COVID-19 vaccines are now available to nearly anyone who wants one in Wyoming, but surveys suggest many Wyomingites aren’t interested.
The state ranked second to last in a U.S. Census Bureau survey of unvaccinated residents who said they would get a vaccine. The survey’s most recent iteration suggests fewer than 27% of unvaccinated Wyomingites will accept a shot, the lowest point since the bureau began offering the survey.
Three-quarters of the rest of the country reported figures at least in the 40% range.
A survey conducted in-state by the University of Wyoming’s Survey and Analysis Center reports closer to 60% of residents are at least “somewhat” likely to be vaccinated but that nearly 40% won’t likely be making an appointment.
Officials have said at least 70% of the population will need to receive a vaccination or have been infected with the virus to reach herd immunity.
While the polls offer a snapshot, health officials say they don’t necessarily capture all the nuance on the ground. More than 26% of residents have already received at least one shot, and herd immunity includes people who have contracted the virus as well. Still, they say, reluctance toward the shots could be a problem.
“I pay attention to the surveys to a point,” Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said. But, he added, “those surveys are a point in time that changes very quickly.”
Dowell said life could return close to “normal” by the fall, but vaccine uptake will be a determining factor.
“I see this getting better and better. I really do,” he said. “But this is a tough time right now because spring break just happened, people are loosening up too quickly, I think. We may be saved by enough people getting vaccine, the warmer weather, and that kind of thing. But if people blow off the vaccine now and cold weather comes again in the fall and winter we don’t know if there may be a relapse in some of this if not enough of the population is protected.”
Dowell believes skeptics will warm to the shots as their friends and family get inoculated without incident. And the Census Bureau survey results suggest that’s at least partially true.
The top two reasons respondents said they were not likely to get a vaccine were concerns about safety and side-effects. Other top responses were distrust of government and a feeling the person did not need the shot.
Dowell’s is a national concern as well. The Biden administration Thursday revealed a new, $10 million strategy to change attitudes toward the shots by using a range of advertisements and tapping a broad coalition of community organizations to promote the vaccines.
Gov. Mark Gordon, too, has encouraged residents to get the shots, recently mentioning in a news release that he and first lady Jennie Gordon had been inoculated.
“The Governor understands that some Wyoming residents may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the fact that the vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. He strongly encourages residents to take advantage of the wide availability of the vaccines, because that is how we will end this pandemic,” Michael Pearlman, a spokesperson for the governor, said via email Friday.
“However, he recognizes that vaccination is ultimately a personal healthcare decision,” Pearlman added.
Wyoming officials are working on promoting shots through organized outreach, Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said. She said the department hopes to educate residents on why getting vaccinated is important.
“Our goal is to encourage as many Wyoming residents as possible to choose to get vaccinated. Without vaccination the risk of illness could remain for people and that’s what we’re focused on avoiding,” Deti said via email.
Residents 16 years or older in any Wyoming county are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. County health departments and community providers are scheduling appointments, as are Walmart and Walgreens pharmacies.