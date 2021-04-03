Surveys show high vaccine hesitancy in Wyoming as officials work to promote safety, value of shots

“I pay attention to the surveys to a point,” Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said. But, he added, “those surveys are a point in time that changes very quickly.”

Dowell said life could return close to “normal” by the fall, but vaccine uptake will be a determining factor.

“I see this getting better and better. I really do,” he said. “But this is a tough time right now because spring break just happened, people are loosening up too quickly, I think. We may be saved by enough people getting vaccine, the warmer weather, and that kind of thing. But if people blow off the vaccine now and cold weather comes again in the fall and winter we don’t know if there may be a relapse in some of this if not enough of the population is protected.”

Dowell believes skeptics will warm to the shots as their friends and family get inoculated without incident. And the Census Bureau survey results suggest that’s at least partially true.

The top two reasons respondents said they were not likely to get a vaccine were concerns about safety and side-effects. Other top responses were distrust of government and a feeling the person did not need the shot.