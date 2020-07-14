Sweetwater County records first coronavirus death, bringing statewide total to 22

A 22nd Wyomingite has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the state Health Department announced Tuesday.
The man was described by the agency as an older Sweetwater County resident who had "health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19." He had also been hospitalized. In a subsequent press release, health officials in the county said the man was a 77-year-old Rock Springs resident who was hospitalized Friday and died Monday. He first experience symptoms on July 7, six days before his death.
"On behalf of the entire MHSC family, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of our first COVID-related death in Sweetwater County," Irene Richardson, the CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, said in a statement.
It's the first coronavirus death in Sweetwater County, which has had 140 confirmed cases of the disease, along with 32 probable cases. The county has identified 60 new confirmed cases since July 1, including 12 confirmed Monday. That matches a recent spike in cases statewide, particularly in neighboring Uinta County, which now has 167 cases, plus 38 probables.
The death is the second this month. On July 7, a Laramie County man died of the virus.
Most of the deaths in Wyoming have been of older residents, and the vast majority have had preexisting conditions that made them especially susceptible to serious infections.
The recent spike in cases, in Sweetwater and across the state, has forced Gov. Mark Gordon and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to hit pause on their gradual loosening of various restrictions on life in Wyoming. The public health orders were again extended this week, this time through the end of the month.
Still, the orders are much more lax than those instituted in March. Restaurants, bars, gyms and schools are all open; larger gatherings are allowed, and the state has not instituted a statewide mandatory mask order.
