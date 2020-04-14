Team from CDC sent to Wyoming to help slow spread of coronavirus

That expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said last week that rural areas like Wyoming and its Western neighbors had not experienced the sharp spikes of illness and death that larger population areas, like New York and New Orleans, had experienced. He praised Gordon's efforts to ensure Wyoming doesn't have those same dire outbreaks.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, there were 276 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming; there are another 98 people who probably have the disease, the state Health Department says, and one person has died. Nearly 140 patients have recovered.

According to the state department, the CDC team will add: data support and analysis; prevention and containment in long-term care facilities, widely considered the most vulnerable of places to experience an outbreak; help in prevention among the state's two tribes; and "case identification and contact tracing," the process of mapping out the people with whom patients have been in contact and how they may have contracted the disease.