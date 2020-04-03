Ten coronavirus cases linked to 'significant' Wyoming Behavioral Institute cluster

The hospital previously said it was testing patients frequently and many were negative. Dowell said the facility was a high priority for testing, which has been rationed to only high-risk populations.

Dowell said it's unclear how much of WBI's facility was exposed to the virus. According to state data, the hospital has 90 inpatient beds. The hospital says it has 85 beds.

WBI doesn't treat only patients from Natrona County, nor can it discharge all of its patients because they may have mental health issues that make them a danger to themselves.

"It's a tricky situation because they take people from all over the state, and they take patients that are not safe at home with psychiatric issues or substance abuse," Dowell said. "We're trying to trying to find what you can do to discharge. Some of them are not safe to be discharged, they have nowhere to go or they're a suicide risk."

He added that the number of patients tied to WBI "could" increase.

"It might, sure," he said.

Health officials have warned that the worst place for the virus to spread is within long-term facilities and hospitals, where people are in close quarters and where health care workers and those with chronic health conditions are susceptible to infection.