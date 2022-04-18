Test to Treat COVID program now operating at several Wyoming sites

The federal government launched a Test to Treat program in March to help curb hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. Several sites in Wyoming are now enrolled in the program.

Test to Treat sites are meant to reduce COVID hospitalizations and deaths by providing testing and antiviral pills in the same place.

That means someone who tests positive for COVID at one of these sites can get and fill a prescription for the pills all in the same visit. This timing is important because the pills are meant to be taken within five days of symptom onset. The treatments also target people who are at high risk of developing severe illness from COVID — in other words, people at higher risk of hospitalization and death from the disease.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services locator map only lists two Test to Treat sites in Wyoming. But Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said there are several others in the state right now. Three sites in Cheyenne are run through the Department of Defense. Another is on the Wind River Reservation. These sites aren’t available to the general public. The Community Health Center of Central Wyoming and the University of Wyoming Family Practice Center, both in Casper, along with the Glenrock Health Clinic are also participating in the program. Anyone can visit the latter three Test to Treat sites.

Antiviral treatments have been available in Wyoming since December, and people can get them through regular providers and clinics. Some health care sites also offer the monoclonal antibody treatment bebtelovimab. Like COVID pills, monoclonal antibodies are administered after someone gets infected, although they aren’t as convenient. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently removed emergency use authorization of the monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab because it isn’t effective against omicron subvariant BA.2, which is currently responsible for the majority of cases in the U.S.

Deti said the health department has contacted every health care facility in Wyoming that could join the Test to Treat program. Some additional sites are still in the process of enrolling. Others aren’t interested, which could be a sign of low demand for test-to-treat services.

COVID cases remain low in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Health’s update on April 12 showed just 44 confirmed active cases in the state over the prior week. By comparison, confirmed active Wyoming cases in late January exceeded 5,000. More importantly, the health department reported just seven COVID hospitalizations in its last update on Tuesday. That’s down from the latest peak of 167 hospitalizations in early February.

Deti said the state hasn’t had any requests from health care facilities for the COVID pills paxlovid or legevrio in the past two weeks. That’s probably reflective of this fall in cases and hospitalizations.

That being said, cases are starting to go up again in some areas of the U.S. following the spread of the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that the subvariant makes up about 86% of COVID cases in the U.S. right now. The subvariant is responsible for about 76% of cases in the region that includes Wyoming and surrounding states.

COVID cases have started to rise on the East Coast, with cases in Rhode Island and Washington D.C. more than doubling since the beginning of April, according to the New York Times. But the number of hospitalizations remains pretty low. Higher levels of immunity from vaccination and previous infection in Wyoming will probably help keep a surge in check.

Deti said the health department continues to encourage COVID testing and recommends those who have COVID and are at high risk for severe illness to talk with a provider about available treatments.

The Test to Treat call center number is 1 (800) 232-0233. A teletypewriter for those who are deaf, hard of hearing or who have speech impairments is available at 1 (800) 720-7489.

