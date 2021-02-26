Testing numbers falling alongside new COVID-19 cases in Wyoming

Seven people were hospitalized at the Wyoming Medical Center for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon. “Some of that is very serious,” Dowell said, but added it’s a vast improvement from the more than 70 virus patients the hospital was treating in mid-November.

Statewide, just 20 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.

“When you combine that and you look at the various factors, there’s no doubt in my mind we have improved … but that can create a false sense of security,” he said.

Dowell is optimistic about the community's progress but stressed residents need to remain vigilant and get tested for the virus if they have symptoms or if they’ve been in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Those tests not only help public health officials gauge the community’s position with cases, but they can also ensure an individual gets adequate medical care if they do contract the virus.

“If we intervene early we potentially could keep them out of the hospital and help them survive,” he said of why tests are still crucial despite the plunging caseload.