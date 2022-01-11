Testing, vaccine demand up in Wyoming since new year

In Natrona County, health department director Anna Kinder said that officials started seeing an uptick in people coming in for testing on Monday, Jan. 3 — the first day back to work for many after the holidays.

This Monday, a week into that spike, cars backed up past the health department’s parking lot and down Spruce Street all the way to Yellowstone Highway.

“It goes up and down, but this has been steady all day today,” Kinder said, looking at the line of cars. “I asked (the staff) what they were going to do, and they said that they’ll stay until there isn’t anybody.”

Rapid tests will be conserved for people showing symptoms, as the supply from the state health department has “significantly decreased,” according to Kinder. Those looking for a test can no longer make an appointment with the department, but can use the drive-up facility between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As the federal worker vaccine and testing mandate rolled out this week, awaiting a Supreme Court decision on its validity, the state health department is facilitating workplace testing for employees who have not reported vaccination.

But they’ve seen more people coming in for vaccines in the last couple weeks, too, according to Kinder — either for a first dose, a booster shot or to vaccinate their eligible children.

The situation is even more dire in Teton County, which is experiencing the state’s worst surge of COVID-19.

“Case counts are absolutely through the roof,” Teton County Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell said last week, “more than double the previous record from last winter, with the arrival of the alpha variant.”

Rachael Wheeler, the county’s public health response coordinator, said that they’re considering this an omicron surge.

While there hasn’t yet been a confirmed case of omicron in that county — or in Natrona County, for that matter — the state health department has said that most new cases are assumed to be omicron. There’s a delay in determining which cases come from which variant, as only some positive tests are sent to the state lab for sequencing. Riddell said that Teton County is relying heavily on rapid testing, and sends “very few” samples to the state lab.

The county’s holiday tourist boom and its busy airport have also made Teton County ground zero for the new variant in Wyoming.

“Our curve compared to the rest of the state is often out in front,” Riddell said. “We have a little more mobile population, and our curve has more closely followed the national trends than the rest of the state.”

Demand for testing has risen exponentially among both county residents and visitors, Wheeler said. Clinic appointments are booked days or weeks in advance, according to Riddell, and the county has been reserving rapid tests for people with symptoms.

But so far, Riddell said, Teton County hasn’t seen a significant increase in severe cases or hospitalizations to go along with the rising cases. That’s in line with the rest of the country, where case numbers are breaking records but high vaccination rates are keeping most cases mild.

“I do worry, the state has put a lot of money into testing, but it’s not going to last forever,” Riddell said Friday. “If we have a shortage of testing funds at the same time as a major surge in cases, that’s a recipe for poor outcomes.”

