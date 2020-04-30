Teton County pursues stricter regulations than state's, while Park County looks for further loosening

“It’s not a time to let our guard down,” Teton County health officer Dr. Travis Riddell said in a statement. “We’re urging everyone in Teton County to err on the side of caution, especially those who may have more frequent interaction with others or are at higher risk.”

Pond said the county was preparing to move into a “moderate risk” phase, with about 40 percent of its cases attributed to community spread, meaning they don’t have a known origin point — like a husband contracting the virus after his wife fell ill, for example. The county has been at “high risk,” according to a draft document laying out guidance for various stages of the pandemic. “High risk” is coded red, while “moderate” is orange.

“That doesn’t mean things go back to normal on May 15,” she said. “It’s not going back to the middle of January anytime soon, probably until we have a vaccine in January of 2021. So as we tell people — everybody’s like, ‘Woo-hoo!’ But we’re like, ‘Orange is just a little less red.’”

In Park County, officials are moving to further ease up restrictions. The county’s health officer, Dr. Aaron Billin, told the Star-Tribune that the county was asking the state for permission to allow for outdoor, in-person dining at restaurants there.