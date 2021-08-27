Teton County puts mask mandate back in place

JACKSON — All Teton County residents, workers, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

As outlined in Public Health Order No. 21-5, masks must be worn in most public buildings where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. At restaurants and bars, patrons must be masked until they take their seats. All businesses must post signage requiring face coverings.

The mandate was approved Thursday by Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell and Wyoming Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist following 48 hours of public comment. Communications sent to Riddell and Harrist were also sent to the Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners.

Those elected bodies will vote next week on whether to extend the health order beyond Sept. 4. The council is planning to decide at its Monday meeting, while the commissioners opted to schedule a special session.

Per Wyoming statute updated in 2021, county health officers can only require a mask mandate for 10 days; longer mandates must be ratified by elected officials.

More than 600 public comments flooded in following the Tuesday announcement that a mandate could go into effect. Preliminary results showed roughly 350 in favor, 248 opposed.