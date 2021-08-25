Teton County ready to implement mask mandate

Since July, the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations at St. John’s Health have come from unvaccinated visitors and regional residents. Breakthrough cases, meaning patients who were vaccinated but still contracted the virus, made up roughly 20% of those hospitalizations.

According to Riddell’s draft health order, #21-5, face coverings must be worn in all businesses open to the public, all health care operations and while riding in public transportation, including taxis, tours and ride-share vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All K-12 schools, private and public, must require masking of students, teachers, staff and visitors only when 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Per the order, people engaged in “athletic activities or performances” are exempted, as are people protected by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Such a mandate would trump any decision made Wednesday by the Teton County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees, though only for 10 days. After that, it would come down to a county commissioners’ vote.

If the order goes into effect, all businesses, county and municipal buildings open to the public must post written notice stating face coverings are required.