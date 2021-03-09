Teton County to seek its own mask mandate

JACKSON — Wyoming’s mask mandate and many other coronavirus restrictions will be eliminated next week, but Teton County health officials will try to put a local mask order back in effect.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Monday that as of March 16, the mask mandate would no longer be in effect. Bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms will be allowed to return to normal operations. More details of the changes to the orders will be released later this week.

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in a statement. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward.”

Local health officials would like to keep some restrictions on gatherings and have a face covering order for Teton County. Because the governor’s office hasn’t released all the details, public health response coordinator Rachael Wheeler said they aren’t sure exactly what to ask for yet.

However, Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell will at least ask for a local mask mandate similar to the one in place before the state implemented its own. Due to the federal mask mandate, face coverings will still be required in federally managed buildings.