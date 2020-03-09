The coronavirus and Wyoming's preparation, explained

Two of Wyoming's neighbors -- Colorado and Utah -- have confirmed cases. A hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, is treating several patients who contracted the disease elsewhere. Several states have declared states of emergency. The number of U.S. cases jumped over the past weekend alone, and Congress approved $8.3 billion in funding to fight the spread of the disease.

What is coronavirus? How does it spread? What are Wyoming agencies and officials doing to prepare for an outbreak here? The Star-Tribune sets out to answer those questions.

What is the coronavirus?

The virus colloquially known as coronavirus is technically called COVID-19. The "coronavirus" designation actually refers to a broader range of diseases that are all part of the same viral family, including the common cold. That's why it's called the "novel coronavirus" or just COVID-19.

The disease is a respiratory condition. Patients with the disease may have a fever, shortness of breath or a cough. Those symptoms appear within two weeks of exposure for those who will contract the disease. The disease can be mild or severe. It has killed roughly 3,800 worldwide.

How does it spread?