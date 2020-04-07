The coronavirus and Wyoming's preparation, explained

Isn't is just like the flu?

No.

There are some similarities between influenza and COVID-19. Both are caused by viruses. Both have similar symptoms. The majority of people who contract both will recover. Once a person gets ill with either COVID-19 or the flu, there's no cure or antibiotics that can swiftly get rid of the infection. Both are also spread in similar ways.

The similarities end there. COVID-19 is much deadlier than influenza. A top infectious disease expert told Congress last week that COVID-19 is 10 times more lethal than the flu.

COVID-19 is a new disease, and scientists don't know nearly as much about it as they know about the flu. There is no vaccine for COVID-19, as there is with the flu. No treatment like Tamiflu exists for it to lessen the symptoms.

COVID-19 is more contagious than the flu. Its symptoms last longer, and the incubation period -- when a person first gets infected and when they start having symptoms -- is sometimes two weeks. As much as 20 percent of those who are infected will require hospitalization.

COVID-19 is not from the same family of viruses as the flu. It is not the flu.

What can I do to protect myself?