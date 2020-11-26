The death toll from COVID-19 is rising. How is Wyoming preparing to handle those deaths?

Joey Casada and David Purrington — funeral practitioners at Casper funeral home Bustard & Jacoby — didn’t have much time to talk.
The pair, two of the funeral home’s four licensed funeral practitioners, had about 30 minutes in between appointments at the funeral home when a reporter and photographer visited them earlier this month. With their schedule, it ended up being more like 20.
A lot of things have changed in the last few months with the COVID-19 pandemic, already complicating a business that is as much about human relationships as it is about cold, hard logistics. In each room of the building, bottles of hand sanitizer sat beside floor models of urns and orderly displays of pamphlets on the grieving process and the logistics of funeral preparations. In between meetings, the long, wooden conference table was subject to disinfecting before the next family entered.
In the chapel, socially distanced stands of chairs are placed several feet apart before a stand of cameras and video screens to allow relatives unable to attend safely to view proceedings from afar. That change, made to accommodate mourning families in the interest of public safety, has made their jobs slightly more difficult, they said. Bustard & Jacoby required masks even before Natrona County had a mandate, and the number of mourners allowed in the building has been limited during services, a precautionary measure that has, admittedly, rankled some of their clients.
“It does make it challenging to implement what we feel we need to implement to keep us, our families and the families we serve safe,” Casada said. “This was something new to all of us — we’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we’re all sort of running around in the dark.”
It’s a common concern for them: People’s perceptions about COVID-19, Purrington said, have still not caught up with the grim reality of the virus despite the spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. They occasionally get pushback from clients who take issue with the masks on their faces or the limitations of their protocols.
“The people who are unaffected by it don’t understand why it’s so dangerous,” Purrington said. “But we’re sitting down with people at these tables who know exactly how dangerous it is. It’s not only the old and feeble or the immunocompromised. It affects so many people in so many ways.”
Inside the funeral home, they’ve tried to control what they can to slow the spread of the virus and keep their clients safe. But it’s what happens outside of their building — the things they can’t control — that presents the biggest questions for practitioners like Casada and Purrington moving forward.
With more than 200 deaths from the virus reported so far this year, COVID-19 still represents a small share of Wyoming’s annual death count. But as the death toll rises alongside the state’s exponentially increasing caseload and hospitalization count, some are beginning to contemplate the emotional and logistical burden those new deaths could place on the state’s ability to process them.
As of this writing, 215 people in Wyoming have died of COVID-19, with the lion’s share of deaths being announced within the last month. And more are likely imminent: Public health experts have repeatedly stressed that death counts lag behind case numbers, and the actual announcements of those deaths lag even further because of delays in waiting for death certificates.
Though comparatively small compared to major killers like heart disease, using the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a comparator, eight months of the virus’s presence in Wyoming have killed more people than pneumonia and the flu combined (115 deaths in 2017), firearms (113 deaths) and diabetes (121 deaths), with death rates continuing to rise steadily as case numbers grow.
After eight months, the death toll from COVID-19 now exceeds the number of car crash deaths (144) reported across Wyoming last year, and has exceeded the state’s record high for suicide deaths, 157, set in 2017.
Spurred by an easily spread virus with no vaccine yet available, those numbers — if left unabated — are projected to double before the end of the year, according to an average of 50 separate COVID-19 models compiled by the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
According to New York Times data, total deaths in Wyoming were up 14% compared to normal years between March 15 and Nov. 14.
Regional hospital capacity is already a concern. In a Nov. 12 letter urging Gov. Mark Gordon to implement a statewide mask order, more than 20 county health officers warned that the state’s health care resources were becoming “critically strained” with the state’s current rates of deaths and hospitalizations while in places like Livingston, Montana, patients from neighboring states like North Dakota have died due to a lack of hospital space in their own state.
Statewide, the deaths have not yet approached a level where it has impacted funeral directors, Casada said. In Casper, the city’s funeral homes can handle anywhere between 40 and 50 bodies at a single time and they have not seen any bleed over from surrounding counties unable to handle deaths in their own communities.
But as case numbers begin to rise, what happens if they do reach the point where funeral homes become overrun by new clients?
This month, the Wyoming Department of Health — with the assistance of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security — completed an update of its 2019 Mass Fatality Management Plan, an overarching document outlining how funeral directors, coroners, and others would respond to natural disasters, terrorist attacks or pandemics that cause enough casualties to overwhelm a community’s existing resources.
The 26-page document — a copy of which was obtained by the Star-Tribune — contains a blueprint for a state-level response covering everything from who to contact in such an emergency to what agencies would be involved in a mass casualty event, a contingent that includes groups like the Wyoming Military Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The plan also contains stipulations for transporting contagious bodies (should that be a problem) as well as requirements for each county coroner to submit a record of their morgue’s capacity to inform state officials when activating the plan could be necessary.
Though funeral homes like Bustard & Jacoby have not experienced any capacity issues as a result of the rising number of COVID-19 deaths, funeral directors across the state have been proactive in planning for them. Purrington said that his staff has been in contact with the county coroner as well as the local health department to plan for the worst should a capacity issue occur and, in general, funeral directors across the state have long relied on one another even in non-emergency times when capacity becomes a problem.
“If there’s a capacity problem and the death rate gets to a level that is difficult to manage, we’re very fortunate, because we have a great relationship with the coroner’s office and with the other funeral home in town,” Purrington said. “If it does get there, do we have the mechanics in place? The answer is, we do.”
“We’re kind of like a little community statewide,” he added. “Most funeral homes know each other to some degree because you know, at some point, you’re going to have to call them for help. It’s oddly comforting in this scenario of COVID, because we know each other to some degree. We would not hesitate to pick up the phone if we’re in a bind. That’s the neat thing about Wyoming.”
However, Purrington emphasized that in unprecedented times like the coronavirus pandemic, even a backup plan requires a backup plan.
“The problem with any type of situation like that is that you can try to imagine what something is going to be like,” he said. “But as we all know, how you imagine something versus what actually happens is quite different than what you anticipated.”
