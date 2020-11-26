The death toll from COVID-19 is rising. How is Wyoming preparing to handle those deaths?

“It does make it challenging to implement what we feel we need to implement to keep us, our families and the families we serve safe,” Casada said. “This was something new to all of us — we’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we’re all sort of running around in the dark.”

It’s a common concern for them: People’s perceptions about COVID-19, Purrington said, have still not caught up with the grim reality of the virus despite the spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. They occasionally get pushback from clients who take issue with the masks on their faces or the limitations of their protocols.

“The people who are unaffected by it don’t understand why it’s so dangerous,” Purrington said. “But we’re sitting down with people at these tables who know exactly how dangerous it is. It’s not only the old and feeble or the immunocompromised. It affects so many people in so many ways.”

Inside the funeral home, they’ve tried to control what they can to slow the spread of the virus and keep their clients safe. But it’s what happens outside of their building — the things they can’t control — that presents the biggest questions for practitioners like Casada and Purrington moving forward.