The first COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived in Wyoming

Health care workers and residents of the state's nursing homes will be first to receive vaccine doses, according to the state's draft distribution plan and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It will likely be 2021 before the state begins the next phase of administering the vaccine, which would cover some essential workers as well as those 65 years old or older and those with underlying conditions.

Experts have said healthy people who do not fall in a priority category will likely have to wait until spring for enough vaccine doses to be available.

The Pfizer vaccine requires an initial shot and a booster 21 days later. State officials have said the first shipments will be used to give residents the first shot, with the booster shots to be distributed using later shipments.

Photos: A timeline of coronavirus in Wyoming

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.