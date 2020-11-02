The Latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming -- Nov. 2

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

Hospitalizations

Latest updates:

Natrona County Commissioners to meet regarding COVID-19 response

10 a.m.

Casper Area Transportation Coalition urges mask use

9 a.m.

Casper's public transportation provider is asking residents to use face coverings when they ride the buses, the agency wrote in a press release shared Monday. The transit system will provide masks to those who don't have one when they board. CATC is also encouraging residents not to use the buses except for essential travel, to not ride if they are sick and to limit the amount of time spent in close quarters with other passengers at bus stops.