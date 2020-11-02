 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming -- Nov. 2
View Comments
top story

The Latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming -- Nov. 2

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
CATC

Bus driver Bill Biggs wipes the handrails along the steps of a Casper Area Transportation Coalition bus at the end of his shift on May 18 in Casper. Drivers disinfect buses at the end of their shifts as part of CATC’s effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Total cases: 13,028
  • Active cases: 4,486
  • Deaths: 87
  • Fully recovered patients: 8,455

Hospitalizations

  • 116 (as of Nov. 1) (down one from Oct. 31)

Latest updates:

Natrona County Commissioners to meet regarding COVID-19 response

10 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Natrona County Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held at Casper College's Wheeler Concert Hall at 3 p.m.

Casper Area Transportation Coalition urges mask use

9 a.m.

Casper's public transportation provider is asking residents to use face coverings when they ride the buses, the agency wrote in a press release shared Monday. The transit system will provide masks to those who don't have one when they board. CATC is also encouraging residents not to use the buses except for essential travel, to not ride if they are sick and to limit the amount of time spent in close quarters with other passengers at bus stops. 

The agency is not mandating the masks, however. 

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

 

 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News