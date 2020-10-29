 Skip to main content
The Latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming - Oct.29
  • Updated
WMC

Wyoming Medical Center staff work on the neurological unit in Casper Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

The numbers:

  • Total cases: 10,288
  • Active cases: 3,293 (3,964 including probable cases)
  • Deaths: 77
  • Fully recovered patients: 8,105

For more coronavirus statistics, click here.

Hospitalizations

  • 109 statewide -- up five from Wednesday
  • SageWest in Lander shows no open ICU beds

Latest updates:

Hospitalizations hit all-time high again

11:17 a.m.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 109 on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That's an all-time high for Wyoming.

Thursday's jump is the third time this week that the state has set a new high for hospitalizations, which had generally hovered in the 20s until the end of September. 

Latest stories:

