The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 1

Another Natrona County miscount

11:54 a.m.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department said in a release that the county's 15th confirmed COVID-19 patient is not in fact a resident of the county as previously thought.

The county did not say which county the person resides in or whether that county is in Wyoming, but it said in the announcement that the Wyoming Department of Health would soon be updating its count of cases by county. It has not yet done so.

How to make sure you're getting NCSD updates

11:06 a.m.

The Natrona County School District says it has gotten feedback that not all parents and guardians are receiving its communications.

Those with children in the district can check Infinite Campus to make sure their notification preferences are correct. (The district also suggests checking junk folders.)

If the settings are correct but you still aren't receiving notifications, email communications@myncsd.org or call the IT Help Desk at 253-5306.