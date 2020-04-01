The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 1

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 137
- Fully recovered patients: 31
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 2,465 (as of Monday evening: 1,713 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 751 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
State total up to 137
5 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — eight, counting the Sweetwater case that was announced just minutes earlier — to bring the state total to 137.
One of the eight, however, is presumably the misattributed Natrona County case from earlier Wednesday, as the county is back to 14 cases and the state's total case number increased just seven from Wednesday morning.
The number of fully recovered patients remains at 31. The 17 cases confirmed today are the second most in a single day in Wyoming. Twenty-four were announced Tuesday.
Sweetwater child tests positive
4:47 p.m.
Sweetwater County announced it has its third confirmed COVID-19 case. The newest patient is a male child from Green River. The announcement did not give his age but said he was in good condition.
Youth-related problems
4:30 p.m.
The Casper Police Department has seen an uptick in juvenile-related problems since schools have closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Property damage and car theft incidents are on the rise, and many of the crimes have involved young people, the department said in a Wednesday announcement.
Police advise people to always lock their cars and never leave valuables inside, especially firearms.
"Ensure outside pieces of property on your home or business such as breaker boxes are sufficiently locked," the statement from spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said. "Follow health and safety guidelines to appropriately bring mail packages inside, instead of leaving them outside unattended. We encourage parents and guardians to continue constant conversation with their children especially in regard to where they are and what they are doing. Our children need our support right now more than ever."
The department said it is common to respond to more calls involving young people during times when school is out, such as summer break.
UW AD taking pay cut
3:11 p.m.
In light of the economic challenges we are all facing - especially in Wy. I have decided to reduce my salary by 10% through 12/31. Hoping to limit impact to all students. We also plan to increase giving to Cowboy Joe Club - the best way to support Wyoming Athletics #OneWyoming— Tom Burman (@TomBurman1) April 1, 2020
County press conference
3 p.m.
Veterans cemetery still doing interments
1:57 p.m.
The Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery announced a clarification Wednesday: The cemetery is still conducting interments, but it has halted funeral services, complying with National Cemetery Administration guidelines.
The cemetery has halted all funeral services, but direct interments will still be conducted Monday through Friday.
Contact cemetery officials at 307-235-6673.
Fremont County details
1:29 p.m.
The Fremont County Incident Management team provided an update on the details of the county's 25 cases. Fourteen of the confirmed COVID-19 patients are from Lander, 10 are from Ethete and one is from Riverton.
On March 21, 56 county residents were told to isolate: 23 in Lander, 18 in Riverton, six in Arapahoe, six in Fort Washakie, two in Dubois and one in Pavillion. In the last two weeks, more than 400 people have been told to isolate: 136 in Riverton, 131 in Lander, 100 on the Wind River Reservation, 14 in Arapahoe, 11 in Dubois, eight in Fort Washakie, five in Shoshoni, two in Hudson and one in Pavillion.
Another Natrona County miscount
11:54 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department said in a release that the county's 15th confirmed COVID-19 patient is not in fact a resident of the county as previously thought.
The county did not say which county the person resides in or whether that county is in Wyoming, but it said in the announcement that the Wyoming Department of Health would soon be updating its count of cases by county. It has not yet done so.
How to make sure you're getting NCSD updates
11:06 a.m.
The Natrona County School District says it has gotten feedback that not all parents and guardians are receiving its communications.
Those with children in the district can check Infinite Campus to make sure their notification preferences are correct. (The district also suggests checking junk folders.)
If the settings are correct but you still aren't receiving notifications, email communications@myncsd.org or call the IT Help Desk at 253-5306.
An archive of all districtwide NCSD Parent News Emails sent can be found on the NCSD website.
The district resumes school remotely next week. Parents and guardians will hear from principals by the end of this week, if they haven't already.
Smith's giving bonuses to front-line workers
10:58 a.m.
Smith’s Food & Drug will give all hourly front-line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center workers a "Hero Bonus" of $2 above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18. The bonus will be distributed weekly.
The bonus is in addition to the company's previous one-time bonus for front-line workers, which will be paid Friday.
NCSD facility usage canceled
10:26 a.m.
The Natrona County School District announced that all facility usage by external agencies is canceled through May 3.
The district's Athletics and Activities Office will reach out to facility use clients to answer questions about the use of facilities.
UW pledges $2M
10:21 a.m.
The University of Wyoming will put $2 million toward alleviating the adverse financial affects of the coronavirus, including $1.5 million for paying the school's 2,200 student employees through the end of the semester.
The UW Foundation’s Board of Directors is launching a $250,000 matching program, Pokes Make the Difference, to create an emergency fund of at least $500,000 for students in need.
Additionally, the school says it will provide dozens of computers and other technology to help students complete the semester remotely.
The Associated Students of UW will distrisbute $163,000 worth of $300 stipends to the 559 students who expressed need in response to a previous ASUW notice.
Students can learn more about the criteria and how to apply at uwyo.edu/studentemergencyfund. Applications begin Friday and remain open through April 17.
130 confirmed cases statewide
10 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed there are eight new COVID-19 cases in the state, in addition to the two announced by Natrona County: three in Teton County, two in Laramie County, one in Campbell County, one in Converse County and one in Natrona County. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department confirmed the third new case shortly thereafter.
There are now 31 fully recovered patients in Wyoming, according to the state health department.
New Natrona County cases
9:45 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 here, bringing the county's total to 14. There are now 122 known cases in the state, though the Wyoming Department of Health has not yet provided its morning update.
The announcement did not provide any details about the new patients, other than the fact that they and their housemates are in isolation. The county will have a news conference at 3 p.m. today.
County closes campground areas
6:54 a.m.
All Natrona County campground areas, group sites/shelters, shower houses, some non-essential restrooms and playgrounds are closed until further notice, including the following:
- Lake Campgrounds
- Alcova, Pathfinder, and Gray Reef reservoirs
- Black Beach Campground
- Cottonwood Campground
- Fremont Canyon Campground
- Okie Beach Campground
- Westside Campground
- Bishops Point Campground
- Diabase Campground
- Sage Campground
- Weiss Campground
- Wolf Point Campground
- Gray Reef Camping
Casper Mountain camping areas are not currently not accessible.
All parks remain open for day use, including trailheads, hiking/biking trails, boat ramps, fishing access, essential restrooms and individual picnic areas/tables.
"It is hoped by keeping our park areas open for day-use activities we are able to balance the public’s desire for outdoor recreation with the health and safety needs of our constituents and staff," according to the announcement.
Natrona County Parks encourages visitors to:
- "Refrain from using parks or trails if they are exhibiting symptoms.
- "Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails.
- "Prepare for limited access to public restrooms or water fountains.
- "While on trails, warn other users of their presence and as they pass, and step aside to let others pass.
- "Follow CDC guidance on the recommended size of social gatherings including outdoor picnicking, pick-up sports and other group hangouts, and maintain proper physical distance at all times.
- "Observe CDC’s minimum recommended physical distancing of 6 feet from other individuals at all times. If this is not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart that space."
Tool for reporting denied testing
6:29 a.m.
A new tool allows Wyomingites who have experienced coronavirus-like symptoms but have not been able to get tested to report their experience. Information from the volunteer open-source project, untestedwyoming.com, will be sent to Gov. Mark Gordon and a state task force.
The effort follows a similar site in Montana.
The websites were created by Nick Schwaderer, a programmer and former two-term legislator in Montana.
“This project was built to be replicable in multiple states," he said in a statement. "Quite simply, we had an enquiry (sic) from Wyoming to launch there as well so we did. We sincerely hope this proves as helpful in Wyoming as it is in Montana.”
Today's stories:
While Natrona County continues to have fewer cases than hot spots in Teton, Laramie and Fremont counties, three patients and one staff member at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute have tested positive for the disease.
Much of the Wind River Reservation is in Fremont County, one of the Wyoming counties hardest hit by the virus.
Head coach Craig Bohl still meets regularly with staff thanks to video conferencing.
The increased demand for Wyoming's cattle production hasn't led to increased profits for local farmers and ranchers.
Property damage and car theft incidents are on the rise, and many of the crimes have involved young people, the department said in a Wednesday announcement.
Kim Perez mixes a third of a cup of bleach with a gallon of water, per the CDC's recommendations for safely making bleach water. Then she folds the filters before soaking them in the solution and bagging them for later.
The CNFR is scheduled for June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center.
The University of Wyoming has committed to spending $2 million to support students affected by the coronavirus and the university's decision to shut down campus to slow the spread of the disease.
“We all want to feel connected," said Kevin Hazucha, CEO of the Central Wyoming Counseling Center. "It’s human nature.”
The masks are being manufactured from plastic within the university's maker space lab.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
