E-waste and hazardous waste should not be taken to the landfill.

Commercial and residential hazardous waste, infectious waste and special waste disposal is available by appointment.

Storing recyclables outside is against city code. Non-metal recyclables can be placed in a trash container or bag and set out for extra collection. Hazardous waste and e-waste should be stored if possible, but if it can't be stored, contact the solid waste facility.

Casper Curbside Recycling can be hired to pick up cardboard, aluminum cans, tin cans, white office paper, magazines, newspaper, and Nos. 1 and 2 plastics.

Day of prayer

8:45 a.m.

Gov. Mark Gordon has declared today a non-denominational day of prayer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Across all faiths and beliefs, we can all come together at this time of year to find a sense of peace and purpose,” Governor Gordon said. “I invite our leaders and citizens to pray that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, our soldiers and their families watched over, the economy strengthened and life normalized.”

