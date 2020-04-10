The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 253
- Probable cases: 87
- Fully recovered patients: 102
- Tests completed: 4,975 (as of Thursday afternoon: 2,698 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 2,276 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
Troopers lend a hand
1:18 p.m.
The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps has canceled its season, and the Troopers Bingo Hall has closed temporarily, but the administration is keeping busy nonetheless.
Bingo director Mat Krum has worked with Joshua’s Storehouse and taken on night shifts at Walmart to help stock shelves. Corps director Kristy Jackson and corps executive director Mike Ottoes have donated all of the food truck's food to Central Wyoming Rescue Mission to assist in feeding the homeless.
Former corps seamstresses and alumni around the country are sewing masks for their communities, and nurses among the Troopers' alumni are advising how to put them together.
Former drum major Lee Engle is sewing and shipping special masks for alumni.
Change for bar applicants
1:03 p.m.
The Wyoming Supreme Court has issued an emergency rule let applicants to the Wyoming State Bar practice law in Wyoming while their admissions are pending. The rule will take effect if the July bar exam is postponed.
Those granted temporary admission must work under the supervision of a Wyoming-licensed attorney and are subject to the disciplinary authority in Wyoming and all ethics and related rules.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- "Have a law degree from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association
- "Has not sat for a bar exam in Wyoming or any other jurisdiction prior to February 2021
- "Have passed a background check and been determined by the Character and Fitness Committee to possess the required good moral character and fitness to practice law
- "Not be subject to any attorney discipline in any jurisdiction
- "Not have been denied admission in Wyoming or any other jurisdiction."
Those applying for membership by exam have until Wednesday.
Results of the February exam will be released this month
For more information, call Sharon Wilkinson, executive director of the Wyoming State Bar, at 307-432-2102.
Recycling update
12:20 p.m.
The city of Casper outlined its recycling options, which have been reduced because of coronavirus precautions.
Metals and cardboard can still be recycled at the solid waste facility, and compost can be deposited there. Other recyclables can be brought to the facility and taken to the landfill for free. (The normal charge will apply if garbage is mixed in.) The facility remains on winter hours.
E-waste and hazardous waste should not be taken to the landfill.
Commercial and residential hazardous waste, infectious waste and special waste disposal is available by appointment.
Storing recyclables outside is against city code. Non-metal recyclables can be placed in a trash container or bag and set out for extra collection. Hazardous waste and e-waste should be stored if possible, but if it can't be stored, contact the solid waste facility.
Casper Curbside Recycling can be hired to pick up cardboard, aluminum cans, tin cans, white office paper, magazines, newspaper, and Nos. 1 and 2 plastics.
Day of prayer
8:45 a.m.
Gov. Mark Gordon has declared today a non-denominational day of prayer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Across all faiths and beliefs, we can all come together at this time of year to find a sense of peace and purpose,” Governor Gordon said. “I invite our leaders and citizens to pray that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, our soldiers and their families watched over, the economy strengthened and life normalized.”
Ask ... and you shall not receive
8:34 a.m.
More than 2.4 million gloves, masks, gowns and other coronavirus-related supplies requested by Wyoming have yet to be delivered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, drawing the ire of Gov. Mark Gordon amid nationwide frustrations about shipments being diverted.
According to numbers provided to the Star-Tribune, Wyoming has asked FEMA for 75,000 N95 respirators, 97,000 surgical masks, 22,000 face shields, 74,000 surgical gowns, 500 coveralls, 2.2 million gloves and 50 ventilators. To date, none of those supplies have been delivered.
Total cases in Wyoming stands at 240
8:21 a.m.
At the start of Friday, tests had identified 240 cases of Coronavirus in Wyoming. The official state count is at 239, but Natrona County announced another confirmed case Thursday evening. Officials were also aware of another 81 probable cases -- that's when someone with close contact to a lab-confirmed case has symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Updated results are expected at 3 p.m.
Our latest stories:
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19
Spread Kindness
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
Respiratory Clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Initials
Meadow Wind
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Hand Sewn Medical Mask
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Downtown Casper
Casper under Covid-19
Grocery stores
Boycott Chi Sign
WMC hand sewn gowns
WMC hand sewn gowns
WYDOT COVID sign
Spread Kindness
Spread Kindness
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.