1:20 p.m. Saturday

The Sweetwater County Emergency Operations Center has announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to nine and the state's to 255. Three of the county's recent cases are employees at Santa Fe Southwest Grill in Rock Springs.

The restaurant has closed for at least two weeks as a safety precaution. It had already closed Friday for Easter weekend.

The county emphasized that there is not evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through food preparation.

“Please know there is no reason for panic, or to be afraid to order food from any restaurant in Sweetwater County,” said Sara Geffre, environmental health supervisor for the Sweetwater County District Board of Health. “The restaurants follow the Wyoming Food Code, and are inspected twice a year.