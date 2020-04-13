The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 272
- Probable cases: 94
- Fully recovered patients: 138 (110 confirmed, 28 probable)
- Tests completed: 5,571 (as of Saturday afternoon: 3,010 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 2,560 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
County press conference
3 p.m.
Cities mull fines to enforce state orders
1:03 p.m.
The city of Casper is set to consider an ordinance that would create fines for people who ignore the state's coronavirus-related closure orders. The fine structure is similar to other misdemeanor offenses: a $250 fine for the first violation, a $750 fine for a second violation and a $750 fine plus the potential for up to six months of jail time for any subsequent offenses.
Cheyenne is considering a similar ordinance, but it would impose civil, rather than criminal penalties.
Casper's mayor said at a recent press conference that several businesses in the city had violated the closure orders and had been given notice by the local government to comply.
Wyoming's first death reported
12:30 p.m.
A Johnson County man has died after becoming infected with coronavirus, the Wyoming Health Department reported. The older, Johnson County man is the first person in Wyoming to die from the disease.
The man had been hospitalized and had health conditions that had put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications, the Health Department said.
"I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19. This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state," said Gov. Mark Gordon, who hails from Johnson County." Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends."
Wyoming was the last state in the country to suffer a coronavirus death.
Feds expand transportation declaration
10:56 a.m.
Local authorities implement 911 video chat service
10:38 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center will use a live video response service over the next month to continue its typical functions while still social distancing.
Callers can request the optional service, called 911eye, as can the tele-communicator. Any smartphone user can share live video, texts, pictures and GPS coordinates with the center through the service. It does not require the caller to download an app.
The service, which does not eliminate face-to-face responses, is in place from now until May 13, unless extended.
An announcement from the Casper Police Department said there is a possibility it would consider a permanent purchase in the future. The news release did not say how much the service cost the department.
The department shared this video that shows how 911eye works:
New Natrona County patients self-isolating
9:26 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department says the county's five additional COVID-19 patients confirmed over the weekend are self-quarantining, as are other members of their household.
The health department is working to trace the contacts of each of these patients.
"This process includes interviewing the positive patients, gathering travel history or possible places of exposure, and identifying and reaching out to any possible contacts as soon as possible," a Monday announcement said. "We assure you, we are working rigorously to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions."
The county has 33 confirmed patients and eight probable patients.
The county has a news conference at 3 p.m. today. Return to this page then to find the video.
Wyoming Arts Council announces grant
9:20 a.m.
The Wyoming Arts Council has announced a $500 grant for individual Wyoming-based artists whose incomes have been affected by COVID-19.
Applications are now open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis in the order they're submitted until grant funds are expended.
“Artists across the state are sharing their work with the community in some of the most creative ways during these times of isolation," Wyoming Arts Council Executive Director Michael Lange said in a statement. "Folks everywhere are turning to the arts for comfort, solace, and entertainment now more than ever. The Wyoming Arts Council believes that artists must be able to maintain their livelihood during this time in order to continue to create and contribute to the creative economy in our state and this is one way in which that livelihood can be maintained.”
Applicants will be required to show some proof of income loss.
For more information, please visit the Wyoming Arts Council website or contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673.
Florida man tests positive in Wyoming
Overnight
A Florida man traveling through Wyoming has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating in Rock Springs.
The man in his 50s won't count toward the county or state total, but local officials are attempting to contact trace.
Health care agencies in Sweetwater County, which has nine cases, were made aware of the case Sunday.
Three of the county’s patients have fully recovered, and the rest are in good condition in self-isolation.
Today's stories:
On Wednesday night the food truck served 100 barbecue meals to truckers driving through The Pilot Truck Stop in Grand Junction. On Thursday night, they followed it up again with an even bigger showing.
Stay up to date with the latest energy news with reporter Camille Erickson.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19
Spread Kindness
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
Respiratory Clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Initials
Meadow Wind
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Hand Sewn Medical Mask
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Downtown Casper
Casper under Covid-19
Grocery stores
Boycott Chi Sign
WMC hand sewn gowns
WMC hand sewn gowns
WYDOT COVID sign
Spread Kindness
Spread Kindness
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.