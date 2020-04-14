The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Tuesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 283
- Deaths in Wyoming: 1
- Probable cases: 101
- Fully recovered patients: 164 (129 confirmed, 35 probable)
- Tests completed: 5,954 (as of Saturday afternoon: 3,015 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 2,948 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Health department board meeting canceled
11:09 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department's board meeting this month is canceled because of the department's need to prioritize coronavirus concerns.
Nursing board offers emergency permits
11:09 a.m.
The Wyoming State Board of Nursing is offering temporary emergency permits to address critical staffing issues during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The board says it is authorized to “relicense and reactivate the licenses of duly qualified individuals.”
“The Board wants to do what we can within our statutory authority to assist if there is a surge of patients," Executive Director Cynthia LaBonde said in a statement. "We want to help facilities prepare an additional workforce.”
The board will allow Wyoming advanced practice registered nurses, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants who have retired, let their licenses lapse or placed their licenses on inactive status to receive a time-limited temporary permit without meeting normal relicensure requirements.
"Facilities will hold full liability for such employees/volunteers and will be expected to provide updated infection control training, close supervision, and appropriate job role placement," the announcement states.
The temporary permits are available for six months, and the nurse must have been in good standing during their last renewal period.
More information can be found on the Wyoming State Board of Nursing website or by calling the office at 307-777-7601.
34th Natrona County case
10:23 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County received notice of a 34th confirmed COVID-19 case in the county Tuesday morning. The county's Emergency Operations Center did not provide details on the new patient.
The patient and their household members are quarantining. The county will hold its next news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Airport assistance
10:08 a.m.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $49.75 Million to Wyoming Airports in Response to COVID-19
The Federal Aviation Administration will award nearly $49.8 million in aid to Wyoming's 33 airports, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday. More than $1.5 million will go to the Casper-Natrona County International Airport.
The money — $49,758,279 in total — comes as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, which amounts to $10 billion across the country.
The FAA encourages airports to use the funds quickly to minimize the economic effects of COVID-19. The funds become available as soon as airport sponsors execute their grant agreements.
You can view all of the Wyoming airports receiving funding here.
Cheney pushes back on Trump's claims of total authority
9:29 a.m.
President Trump claimed Monday the decision-making power to reopen the economy rests with him as president and not state governors. When pressed about it, he insisted he had ultimate authority to make those decisions.
"When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total," he said.
However, under a federalist system, that's not actually the case. Soon after the president's comments, Rep. Liz Cheney pointed that out on Twitter. She didn't mention the president by name, but her tweet came shortly after his statement.
“The federal government does not have absolute power,” Cheney wrote.
She then cited the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says the powers not specifically delegated to the federal government — or prohibited from state control — are reserved for the states.
One patient's story
9:15 a.m.
A Worland woman spent 16 days in the hospital after contracting coronavirus and was told repeatedly the disease would likely kill her. Lory August worried about dying alone, cut off from her family to prevent them too from becoming infected.
“Even if I could FaceTime and talk to them and see them through the window, it was me alone,” she told Star-Tribune reporter Seth Klamann. “I didn’t want to die alone. I wanted to be at home. Every time I talked to them, I wanted to come home. I want to go home. If I was going to die, I wanted to die with my family around me.”
August was released from the hospital Thursday and is now recovering at home.
Staggering revenue drop predicted
9:02 a.m
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, combined with an oil price war, could result in a staggering hit to state government revenues, according to a legislative memo obtained by WyoFile. The memo, send to lawmakers last week, anticipates government revenue could fall between $555 million and $2.8 billion over the next two years. To get a sense of how big those numbers are, the budget passed by lawmakers last month stood at $2.9 billion.
"There’s no more shell game, no more smoke and mirrors,” Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, told the news organization, “it’s a full blown armageddon to Wyoming’s budget.”
The Department of Workforce Services will begin extending emergency benefits promised under the federal coronavirus relief act by the end of this month.
“The CDC indicated an interest in directing some of their staff toward protecting areas with relatively low levels of COVID-19 infections,” state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said.
