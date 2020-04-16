The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 16
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 16

  • Updated
Easter Dinner Hand Out

Sherman Hill, team director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming in Casper wheels out meals to share with families Friday. The club and its partners also handed out goodies for children.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Thursday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 288
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 2
  • Probable cases: 105
  • Fully recovered patients: 176 (138 confirmed, 38 probable)
  • Tests completed: 6,269 (as of Thursday morning: 3,198 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 3,130 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Aid program provides $707 million for Wyoming businesses -- but it's run dry

10:09 a.m.

Small businesses across the state have received $707 million in emergency funds from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, according to a report released this week by the Wyoming office of the Small Business Administration. More than 5,700 businesses have received some sort of assistance.

The bad news? Money for the program has run out amid congressional squabbling.

Legislature begins response to crisis

9:50 a.m.

Legislative leaders this morning voted unanimously to pursue several pieces of emergency legislation, all but guaranteeing the Wyoming Legislature will meet in its first special session since 2004.

Gov. Mark Gordon outlined a tentative agenda for state lawmakers in the coming months to begin to immediately stabilize the state’s economy – which is projected to experience revenues declines anywhere between $555 million and $2.8 billion due to COVID-19 and an overseas price war over oil – and begin the return to some semblance of normalcy.

The plan would address everything from small business and hospital funding mechanisms, moving to a mail-in ballot system and additional assistance for the state’s struggling oil and gas industry. It would also explore impacts to landlords and renters who, because of complications in financing programs under the federal coronavirus relief bill, have lacked a resolution that works for both sides.

Today's stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
Concerned about COVID-19?

