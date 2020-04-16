The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 16

Gov. Mark Gordon outlined a tentative agenda for state lawmakers in the coming months to begin to immediately stabilize the state’s economy – which is projected to experience revenues declines anywhere between $555 million and $2.8 billion due to COVID-19 and an overseas price war over oil – and begin the return to some semblance of normalcy.

The plan would address everything from small business and hospital funding mechanisms, moving to a mail-in ballot system and additional assistance for the state’s struggling oil and gas industry. It would also explore impacts to landlords and renters who, because of complications in financing programs under the federal coronavirus relief bill, have lacked a resolution that works for both sides.

