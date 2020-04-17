Both patients are women, one of whom remains at the state hospital. The second is being treated at an out-of-state hospital. Neither had symptoms when they were transferred there, and both were tested and placed under quarantine upon arriving in Evanston.

A special area at the state hospital had been prepared for treating any potential coronavirus patients.

Natrona County has 38th case

10:15 a.m.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department confirmed a new case in the county Friday, its 38th. There are now 297 confirmed cases in the state.

The Wyoming Department of Health is expected to release its daily update this afternoon.

Casper's Chad Lore and his sons are planning to entertain you for 24 hours

9:04 a.m.

If you've lived in Casper for any amount of time, you've probably heard Chad Lore perform. The singer has been a stable of the music scene here for years.