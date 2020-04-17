The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Latest updates:
Another rural hospital cuts costs
3:38 p.m.
Campbell County Health is the latest Wyoming hospital to cut executive pay and employee hours as facilities across the state and country continue to feel the fiscal impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gillette hospital's revenue has dropped by more than 50 percent amid the pandemic. In response, the Gillette facility will cut its CEO pay by 50 percent; its senior management pay by 20 percent; other leadership pay by 5 percent; restructure departments; cut hours for leadership by eight hours per pay period; a freeze on capital expenditures; furloughs for some employees and departments; "mandatory hourly reductions across most departments"; and a freeze on any educational travel.
Hospitals, particularly smaller ones, are seeing their revenues in free fall because all have suspended elective surgeries and outpatient procedures to preserve equipment, physicians and hospital beds for coronavirus preparations. Earlier this month, Wyoming Medical Center announced it was cutting hours of nonclinical staff and that its leadership was taking a pay cut.
State passes 300-case threshold
3:15 p.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by nine Friday, as the state became the last to eclipse 300 confirmed cases. More than half of the now 305 cases — 157 — have fully recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Three of the new cases came earlier in the day: one in Natrona County and two in Uinta County. The latter two were patients from the Wyoming Behavioral Institute in Casper who tested positive at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.
WBI patients test positive at state hospital
10:22 a.m.
Two patients transferred from Casper's Wyoming Behavioral Institute to the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Health Department announced Friday morning.
Both patients are women, one of whom remains at the state hospital. The second is being treated at an out-of-state hospital. Neither had symptoms when they were transferred there, and both were tested and placed under quarantine upon arriving in Evanston.
A special area at the state hospital had been prepared for treating any potential coronavirus patients.
Natrona County has 38th case
10:15 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department confirmed a new case in the county Friday, its 38th. There are now 297 confirmed cases in the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health is expected to release its daily update this afternoon.
Casper's Chad Lore and his sons are planning to entertain you for 24 hours
9:04 a.m.
If you've lived in Casper for any amount of time, you've probably heard Chad Lore perform. The singer has been a stable of the music scene here for years.
Since bars are closed, he and his sons plan to entertain from their home for 24 hours starting Saturday morning with their online Music Marathon 2020. People can tune in on Lore’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to see a variety of musical genres and instruments, some tap dance and even a tutorial on how to make a duct tape fanny pack.
“The goal is that we will never stop the rhythm for 24 hours,” Lore said. “I don’t know if it’s even possible. It was just a crazy idea.”
Two Wyoming guard units deployed overseas will have returns delayed by pandemic
8:58 a.m.
Two Wyoming Army National Guard units that were set to return from deployments overseas will have their missions extended by two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two units still overseas were set to return to the United States in the coming months. But their return will likely be delayed by 60 days because travel restrictions related to the virus have blocked units traveling to replace the Wyoming troops. It’s unclear when exactly they will return; a Wyoming Military Department spokeswoman said officials didn’t want to put a time frame on a somewhat fluid situation.
CDC visits site of one of Wyoming's largest outbreaks
8:50 a.m.
Epidemiologists from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traveled earlier this week to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, the site of one of the largest coronavirus clusters in Wyoming.
Hospital CEO Mike Phillips said that the CDC staffers “reviewed and approved” all protocols put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. WBI has not allowed visitors into its facility since March 13, and it’s been screening staff and patients as they enter the building, checking their temperature and making sure they don’t have any coronavirus symptoms.
