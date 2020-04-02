The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 2

Latest updates:

Two more cases, six more recoveries

5:03 p.m.

The Wyoming Department of Health added two new COVID-19 cases to its list, as well as the 37th Laramie County case: one in Converse County, its third, and one in Washakie County, its second.

The state also added to its tally of fully recovered patients for the first time Thursday. There are now 37 such patients, six more than before.

New Cheyenne case

4:11 p.m.

The city of Cheyenne has announced a 37th COVID-19 case in Laramie County, bringing the state total to 151. Nine of the patients have fully recovered.

Lemonade Day canceled

2:24 p.m.

Lemonade Day 2020 in Casper has been canceled, according to a news release from Townsquare Media and Hilltop Bank.