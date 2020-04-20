The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 20

As of 12:15 p.m., benchmark U.S. crude for May delivery plummeted to negative $3.70 per barrel.

Halliburton, which has a location in Evansville, swung between gains and sharp losses, even though it reported stronger results for the first three months of 2020 than analysts expected.

A local market adapts

9:04 a.m.

Tucked into the corner of an otherwise residential neighborhood near downtown, Grant Street Grocery and Market has a reputation for specialty products, things you can’t find at your typical grocers. But with shelves ransacked elsewhere and a loyal customer base without the bare necessities, the small community market needed to adapt.

Co-owner Lindsey Grantt said they’ve felt an obligation to expand their offerings. Whereas before it felt reasonable to expect shoppers to come to Grant Street for specialty products and go to bigger outlets for their daily needs, grocery shopping has changed a lot in the last few weeks.

Grant Street has added produce and more cleaning supplies. They’ve bought ground beef and flour in bulk.