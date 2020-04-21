The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 21

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Tuesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 322
- Deaths in Wyoming: 6
- Probable cases: 119
- Fully recovered patients: 237 (170 confirmed, 67 probable)
- Tests completed: 7,618 (as of Monday: 3,624 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 3,993 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Gordon comments on deaths
2:40 p.m.
State confirms new deaths, adds new cases
12:31 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the deaths of four Fremont County residents, all of whom had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
The department provided added information on the four people, an older man, older woman, adult woman and adult man. Each had been hospitalized, andt wo of the four had preexisting conditions.
“These announcements are difficult to make,” state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a statement. “We’ve talked a lot about who has the highest risk of hospitalization and death related to this disease and that is important information,” she said. “But the truth is anyone can get sick with COVID-19, anyone has a chance of a serious illness and anyone who is infected can pass COVID-19 on to others.”
Additionally, the state announced three newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 320, and five new probable cases.
NC offers 911 texting
11:18 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center announced Tuesday it was launching 911 texting capabilities for those unable to place a phone call.
Telecommunicators will receive the communication on the same console as voice calls and they will still be answered in the same way as a call. A telecommunicator will then dispatch the most appropriate agency.
The center encouraged residents to still call if they can so that information can be shared more efficiently.
“This new service could be a life saver for people with speech and hearing disabilities,” Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center Manager Lori Jackson said in a release. “Texting could also be crucial when making a phone call may put victims at risk.”
Chairman discusses tribe's deaths
10 a.m.
Four new deaths — three in same family
9:12 a.m.
Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday morning that four tribal members with coronavirus died Monday, including three in the same family.
Spoonhunter will address the tribe via social media livestream at 10 a.m. He said he will discuss the deaths then.
The number of reported deaths of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming has tripled.
The Wyoming Department of Health has not yet confirmed the deaths but said: "When we had the first two deaths last week, there were steps that were necessary for us before we could offer confirmation and announcement. That would have to occur before any new deaths were confirmed and announced by us."
Rep: Small child has virus
8:22 a.m.
Fremont County Rep. Andi Clifford posted to Facebook yesterday that "We have our first positive test for the coronavirus of a small child!"
According to the Wyoming Department of Health's website, 7.6 percent of confirmed patients here have been 18 years or younger.
