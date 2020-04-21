The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 21

Telecommunicators will receive the communication on the same console as voice calls and they will still be answered in the same way as a call. A telecommunicator will then dispatch the most appropriate agency.

The center encouraged residents to still call if they can so that information can be shared more efficiently.

“This new service could be a life saver for people with speech and hearing disabilities,” Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center Manager Lori Jackson said in a release. “Texting could also be crucial when making a phone call may put victims at risk.”

Chairman discusses tribe's deaths

10 a.m.

Four new deaths — three in same family

9:12 a.m.

Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday morning that four tribal members with coronavirus died Monday, including three in the same family.