Latest updates:

Tribe designates Friday Day of Prayer

3:47 p.m.

Four new cases

3 p.m.

The Wyoming Department of Health announced four additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 327. The new cases are in Converse, Laramie (two) and Teton counties.

The number of probable cases rose by two, the number of confirmed recoveries rose by 16, and the number of probable recoveries rose by five.

The update did not include the latest Natrona County case, which was announced this morning.

Governor talks reopening

2:55 p.m.

Wyoming is beginning to look at rolling back some restrictions on businesses put in place to try and contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday, though he stressed that testing capacity is still far below where it needs to be to fully lift all social distancing measures implemented by his administration over the past month.