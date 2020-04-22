The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 22
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 22

A yard sign at Conwell Park in Casper across from Wyoming medical Center reads "Thank you WMC for all that you do!" Friday, April 10, in Casper as a show of support for healthcare professionals working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 327
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 7
  • Probable cases: 121
  • Fully recovered patients: 275 (200 confirmed, 75 probable)
  • Tests completed: 7,511 (as of Monday: 3,749 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 3,761 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Tribe designates Friday Day of Prayer

3:47 p.m.

Four new cases

3 p.m.

The Wyoming Department of Health announced four additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 327. The new cases are in Converse, Laramie (two) and Teton counties.

The number of probable cases rose by two, the number of confirmed recoveries rose by 16, and the number of probable recoveries rose by five.

The update did not include the latest Natrona County case, which was announced this morning.

Governor talks reopening

2:55 p.m.

Wyoming is beginning to look at rolling back some restrictions on businesses put in place to try and contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday, though he stressed that testing capacity is still far below where it needs to be to fully lift all social distancing measures implemented by his administration over the past month.

Stressing that Wyoming "never really closed down," Gordon said that his administration was working on a graduated plan to help communities implement their own pathways to opening businesses, including potentially lifting restrictions on some businesses while providing community leaders with new tools to help understand how close they are to resuming business as usual.

Construction company donates thermometers

11:20 a.m. 

New Natrona County case

10:44 a.m.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has confirmed a 39th case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the state's total to 323.

HHS awards $2 million for rural Wyoming hospitals -- but is it enough?

9:38 a.m. 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced today that it would award $2 million to Wyoming to support small rural hospitals.

But given the magnitude of the problems now facing rural hospitals, which have lost major revenue when they stopped performing elective procedures during the pandemic, it's unclear how far the money will go.

For example, Campbell County Health in Gillette said last week that its revenues had dropped by more than 50 percent. Wyoming Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional have both undertaken cost-cutting measures to shore up significant losses.

Sen. John Barrasso is pushing a bill that would allow county hospitals to tap into small business loans

City Council balks at second attempt at pandemic-related ordinance

9:29 a.m. 

The Casper City Council last night decided for the second time to spike consideration of an ordinance to punish violations of state public health orders put in place to limit spread of the coronavirus.

City staff will instead look for a facility to hold people on suspicion of violating those state public health orders, which include prohibitions on many public gatherings as well as quarantine orders issued to individuals.

Because Sheriff Gus Holbrook has asked officers to avoid bringing people suspected of coronavirus exposure to the Natrona County Detention Center — due to the risk of transmission inside the jail — police are unable to arrest people on the basis of those violations, Mayor Steve Freel said.

Opening Yellowstone will be challenging

9:20 a.m. 

Turn out it's more difficult to open a national park than shut it down. Yellowstone National Park leaders are now trying to figure the best way to resume operations once it's safe.

A report by the Billings Gazette details some of the challenges facing park leaders:

For example, although no date for reopening the park has been set, the park’s seasonal staff has already been cut in half in order to provide separate quarters for each employee. Another 200 to 300 park seasonals that are usually hired are being kept in a “holding pattern,” (park superintendent Cam) Sholly said, and may not ever be brought in depending on how the summer goes.

The decisions are critical whether you visit the park or not. Yellowstone is Wyoming's biggest tourist draw, attracting visitors from all over the globe.

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

