The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 25-26

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
Latest updates:
Northern Arapaho deaths highlight challenges tribes face in combating coronavirus
1:50 p.m.
Four members of the Northern Arapaho died last week after contracting coronavirus. Those deaths, which tripled the number of fatal cases in Wyoming, illustrated how a housing shortage on the Wind River Reservation is making it more difficult for the tribes to combat the virus' spread.
“We out here, unfortunately, live two to three families in one home,” Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoohunter explained. “If you have one person who tests positive in the house of seven, it really puts a lot of people at risk. And there are even some families that (have) higher numbers than seven in a household.”
At the same time, many of those same tribal members living in multi-generational or multi-family homes could have preexisting conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.
School district mulls graduation, remainder of academic year
1:37 p.m.
It's been about six weeks since Natrona County schools were last open. Since then, Casper area schools -- like schools all over Wyoming -- have focused on virtual classes.
With only about a month remaining until the school year is set to end, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees is set to meet Monday evening to discuss the remainder of the academic year and graduation ceremonies, the district announced Sunday.
The meeting with be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel. Public comments can be submitted by emailing communications@myncsd.org.
Ten more Fremont County cases
3 p.m. Saturday
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed 13 new cases of coronavirus in Wyoming on Saturday, 10 of which came from Fremont County. The county had 13 new confirmed cases Friday and now has the second most confirmed cases in the state; Laramie County, where the other three cases were confirmed Saturday, has the most.
In a news release Saturday, Fremont County said some of the newly confirmed patients were asymptomatic grocery store workers.
"These individuals were without symptoms," county health officer Dr. Brian Gee said in a statement. "We are grateful to these citizens and their employer because they diligently wore cloth face masks at work. This likely resulted in a significant reduction of transmission of illness within the workplace AND the community. This has made contact tracing much easier for public health staff to do. Cloth face masks should be worn in public places to protect others."
State speech and debate
Noon Saturday
State speech and debate championships are being held virtually this afternoon. Watch them live on Facebook here.
Oil and gas braces for more losses
10 a.m. Saturday
Nearly a week after the country witnessed one of the largest oil price drops in history, the U.S. crude industry is still picking up the pieces and bracing for more turmoil.
On Monday, West Texas Intermediate contracts for May sold at a whopping negative $40 per barrel, plummeting roughly 300 percent a day before the deadline to purchase May contracts. For almost two months, Wyoming operators have already been pummeled by a global price war and a precipitous drop in fuel demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But the worst may be yet to come for the oil and gas sector here, as adequate storage remains an issue.
Fundraiser brought in nearly $20K
9:12 a.m. Saturday
