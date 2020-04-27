The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 27

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 389
- Deaths in Wyoming: 7
- Probable cases: 131
- Fully recovered patients: 343 (249 confirmed, 94 probable)
- Tests completed: 8,360 (as of Saturday: 4,064 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,295 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Nearly 20 new cases
3 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced an additional 19 confirmed Wyoming cases — 21 new cases and two removed from Carbon County — on Monday, the third-largest single-day total of confirmed cases since the coronavirus was first found in Wyoming.
Fifteen of the new tests come from Fremont County, which now has 98 confirmed cases — more than any other county in the state. Laramie County has 89 cases.
Just one confirmed recovery was announced Monday, and no new probable recoveries were announced. One probable case was subtracted from the state's total.
Ever since the state announced it would lift restrictions on testing at the state lab April 23, the case load has grown at a significant rate. Fifty-seven cases have been confirmed in the four days since. Prior to that, 57 cases had been confirmed in the previous 10 days.
Counties announce expanded testing
2:25 p.m.
Now that the state health department has lifted the restrictions it established for samples to be tested at the state lab, some counties have made similar announcements.
Sweetwater County said Monday it would widen the availability of testing there.
"There are two critical components to testing for the COVID-19 virus: nasal swabs and transport media," Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said in a release. "Transport media is a medical term for the chemical solution needed to store collected specimens and transport them to the lab for testing."
County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon said the county now has "a healthy supply of testing materials including transport media."
Additionally, the county said antibody testing is "readily available" through ARUP Laboratories in Salt Lake City.
"Whereas generally diagnostic tests are designed to directly detect who is infected with a disease, antibody tests are generally used to identify who has already been infected," the release said. "In the case of COVID-19, a negative antibody test is most useful in identifying those who have not been exposed to the disease, but it remains unclear among the medical community at large if those who test positive for the antibody may be immune from reinfection or how long any possible immunity might last, if at all."
Later Monday, Natrona County officials made a similar announcement:
Smith’s now accepting SNAP for pickup
9:39 a.m.
Smith’s Food & Drug is now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at pickup purchases.
Customers can use the pickup service to shop online or through the Smith's app and receive their groceries curbside, minimizing contact.
Smith's pickup is available at more than 70 stores. The fee for pickup orders has been waived during the pandemic, and there is no minimum purchase threshold.
The company provide the following instructions for using SNAP payments at pickup:
- "Choose your preferred store location on smithsfoodanddrug.com or the Smith’s app
- "Shop and place your order for groceries on smithsfoodanddrug.com or the Smith’s app
- "Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you’re using an EBT card, you’ll present your payment method at the time of pick up
- "An associate shops for your order
- "When it’s time to pick up your order, look for the pickup signs in the store’s parking lot and pull into your parking spot then call the number on the sign to let an associate know you’ve arrived
- "An associate will bring your order out and load it into your car. At this time, EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card."
Rock Springs drive-thru clinic moves
9:33 a.m.
Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Rock Springs moved today to the main doors of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The swabbing station is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.
The station opened March 14, and more than 500 swabs had been collected as of Friday morning.
An order from a provider is required to be tested. Patients can complete the Outpatient Registration Form before arriving at the swabbing station to expedite the process. Find the form at sweetwatermemorial.com under the COVID-19 page or on the Laboratory page under Services. Bring the completed form and a provider’s order to be tested at the station.
Results could take five days to a week. For information, call 307-448-7560.
Churches maintain community while social distancing
9 a.m.
Though connection is more difficult during the coronavirus outbreak, it’s also a time that spiritual leaders are driven to reach out to their congregations even more, be it through a car-bound scavenger hunt or a Seder dinner over Zoom.
Latest stories:
