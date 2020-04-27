The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 27

"There are two critical components to testing for the COVID-19 virus: nasal swabs and transport media," Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said in a release. "Transport media is a medical term for the chemical solution needed to store collected specimens and transport them to the lab for testing."

"Whereas generally diagnostic tests are designed to directly detect who is infected with a disease, antibody tests are generally used to identify who has already been infected," the release said. "In the case of COVID-19, a negative antibody test is most useful in identifying those who have not been exposed to the disease, but it remains unclear among the medical community at large if those who test positive for the antibody may be immune from reinfection or how long any possible immunity might last, if at all."