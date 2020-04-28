The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 28

In any case, the timing would leave only a few weeks in most districts' spring semester; in Natrona County, the academic year begins and ends later than most, but even still, a May re-opening would have left the district with four or five weeks of in-person instruction even as the virus continues to spread.

The board did direct the district to look into allowing certain populations — like students on special education plans or who are pursuing vocational training — back into schools in the coming months, though any plan to that effect would require the approval of the county health department and its officers.

Gordon plans presser

8:42 a.m.

Gov. Mark Gordon has scheduled a press conference for 4 p.m. today to update the public on health orders that are now set to expire Thursday. He indicated last week that he and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist might let one pertaining to hail salons and gyms expire.