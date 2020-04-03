The equipment was left over from small mammal trapping and black-footed ferret surveys, during which equipment is worn to protect against zoonotic diseases like hantavirus and plague.

Lander Together, in coordination with the Fremont County Incident Command Emergency Management Team, has organized a personal protective equipment drive to keep local health care workers stocked. Donation bins are located in the breezeway between buildings at the Lander United Methodist Church (262 N. Third St.) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UW plans virtual graduation ceremonies

10:23 a.m.

The University of Wyoming will hold a virtual graduation ceremony that will be broadcast live Saturday, May 16, in place of traditional spring commencement ceremonies because of coronavirus concerns.

More details on the virtual ceremony will be shared at a later date.

The school said in the announcement that other options are being developed for this spring's graduates. Graduates can also register for a future spring or winter ceremony.

The school said it is putting the budget for spring 2020 ceremonies toward buying and delivering keepsakes for graduates. Each package will include a mortar board, tassel and stole.