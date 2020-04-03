The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Friday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 166
- Fully recovered patients: 37
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 2,866 (as of Friday morning: 2,034 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 831 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Four new cases
5:05 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health has announced four new cases in the state: three in Laramie County, which now has 40, and a fourth in Carbon County.
The state's total of known COVID-19 cases is now at 166. The number of recovered patients has not changed from 37.
Governor's press conference
3 p.m.
County press conference
2 p.m.
Tribe announces food distribution
12:05 p.m.
Lincoln County's first case
10:45 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health updated its county-by-county tally to match the total number of cases in the state (162). The missing case was Lincoln County, which now has its first confirmed patient.
There are now confirmed cases in 17 of 23 Wyoming counties.
Game and Fish donates PPE
10:34 a.m.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Nongame Program has donated protective gear was donated to the Fremont County COVID-19 Response Team: seven boxes of respirators (130 masks) and three boxes of nitrile gloves.
The equipment was left over from small mammal trapping and black-footed ferret surveys, during which equipment is worn to protect against zoonotic diseases like hantavirus and plague.
Lander Together, in coordination with the Fremont County Incident Command Emergency Management Team, has organized a personal protective equipment drive to keep local health care workers stocked. Donation bins are located in the breezeway between buildings at the Lander United Methodist Church (262 N. Third St.) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
UW plans virtual graduation ceremonies
10:23 a.m.
The University of Wyoming will hold a virtual graduation ceremony that will be broadcast live Saturday, May 16, in place of traditional spring commencement ceremonies because of coronavirus concerns.
More details on the virtual ceremony will be shared at a later date.
The school said in the announcement that other options are being developed for this spring's graduates. Graduates can also register for a future spring or winter ceremony.
The school said it is putting the budget for spring 2020 ceremonies toward buying and delivering keepsakes for graduates. Each package will include a mortar board, tassel and stole.
"Those students graduating with honors could receive appropriate cords, and graduate students could receive hoods and tams," the announcement said. "UW will not provide graduation robes, but they can be purchased if students want them."
New cases in Natrona County, statewide
10 a.m.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming rose to 162 on Friday morning, with new cases being announced in Teton (three), Natrona (two), Albany, Fremont and Goshen counties.
The county-by-county total currently only adds up to 161 patients, but a Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman said there was one county number missing and the list would be updated.
No new recoveries were announced Friday morning.
Video visiting terminal at Casper jail suspended
9:05 a.m.
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is suspending its lobby video visiting terminal at the Natrona County Detention Center starting Monday. People who want to contact prisoners at the jail via video can still do so from their homes. They are asked to call 235-9524 if they have questions.
Gordon calls press conference
8:50 a.m.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced this morning he will brief the press at 3 p.m. today. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Superintendent Jillian Balow and Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Director Lynn Budd are expected to join him.
The press briefing will be streamed on Wyoming PBS' Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.
Episcopal church begins distributing money
8:32 a.m.
The Foundation for The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming, which previously committed $1 million to coronavirus relief in Wyoming, has distributed nearly half of that money.
The foundation has given $10,000 relief checks to each of the 46 Episcopal churches in Wyoming.
General grant guidelines for using the money center on four broad categories: child care, vulnerable adults, food insecurity, and assistance other than food (rent/mortgages, utilities/telephone/internet, medications, personal hygiene items, veterinary costs, vehicle/gas costs, etc.). The money is not to be spent on operations costs or capital expenditures.
"As needs evolve in the coming weeks and months, the remaining $540,000 of the initial grant, as well as any additional contributions to the fund will be allocated," the announcement said.
Gordon also directed "any individual coming to Wyoming from another state or country for non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days."
Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell says he'd like to avoid issuing a local shelter-in-place order but may have to if Gov. Mark Gordon doesn't.
The move includes waiving "coinsurance, copayments and deductibles for COVID-19 medical treatments" until June 30.
The number of coronavirus cases associated with the facility has more than doubled.
The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming has mailed $460,000 of the $1 million grant to the 46 Episcopal churches in Wyoming.
37 people have recovered from the illness, which has been identified in 17 Wyoming counties.
