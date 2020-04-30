The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 30

Casper Recreation Center reopens Friday

1:16 p.m.

The Casper Recreation Center will reopen Friday in a limited capacity, the city announced Thursday. The gymnasium and cardio rooms will reopen from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, the attached aquatics center will remain closed, and the center will not offer drop-in group sports such as basketball and table tennis. Group classes and personal training will not be allowed.

Center staff are cleaning and sanitizing the facilities, the city said, and will monitor the use of equipment and clear areas after each use. Hand sanitizer will be supplied.

People should call ahead (307-235-8383) to reserve one-hour blocks for use of the facilities. The center will begin taking reservations at 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Natrona County to consider exemptions to health orders

1:03 p.m.

Until now, Natrona County has taken a uniform approach to business requests for exemptions to the public health orders that forced many business closures: They would not be considered.

That's no longer the case.