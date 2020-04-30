The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 30

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Thursday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 404
- Deaths in Wyoming: 7
- Probable cases: 140
- Fully recovered patients: 362 (260 confirmed, 102 probable)
- Tests completed: 9,077 (as of Saturday: 4,393 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,683 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
Sweetwater's first hospitalization
3:21 p.m.
Sweetwater County has its first hospitalized COVID-19 patient, it announced Thursday.
The Rock Springs woman in her 50s is the county's 11th confirmed case. Sweetwater County Public Health has contacted all of her close contacts.
She is in stable condition at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Governor's news conference
3 p.m.
Eleven new cases
3 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with four new probable cases. Two new probable recoveries were announced and zero new confirmed recoveries were announced.
There are now 415 confirmed cases in the state. Six of the new confirmed cases came from Fremont County, the only county here with more than 100 cases (108).
Casper Recreation Center reopens Friday
1:16 p.m.
The Casper Recreation Center will reopen Friday in a limited capacity, the city announced Thursday. The gymnasium and cardio rooms will reopen from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
However, the attached aquatics center will remain closed, and the center will not offer drop-in group sports such as basketball and table tennis. Group classes and personal training will not be allowed.
Center staff are cleaning and sanitizing the facilities, the city said, and will monitor the use of equipment and clear areas after each use. Hand sanitizer will be supplied.
People should call ahead (307-235-8383) to reserve one-hour blocks for use of the facilities. The center will begin taking reservations at 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Natrona County to consider exemptions to health orders
1:03 p.m.
Until now, Natrona County has taken a uniform approach to business requests for exemptions to the public health orders that forced many business closures: They would not be considered.
That's no longer the case.
Health officials are now accepting requests from businesses to exempt them from the newly extended public health orders. Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said Thursday the county has received requests relating to the state order barring gatherings of 10 or more people. She said the requests could be about church services or dance studios trying to hold recitals. Restaurants who want to have some form of in-person dining may also apply.
Click here to apply for an exemption.
Want to know what's opening tomorrow?
1:00 p.m.
Gyms, hair salons, barbershops and similar businesses will be allowed to open Friday. Here's a list of businesses in Casper that are set to reopen. Email us at editors@trib.com if you want to add your business.
Gordon scheduled press conference
12:40 p.m.
Gov. Mark Gordon has scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m. today -- his third briefing in as many days. At the briefing, he's expected to offer more details on the reopening of state parks to overnight camping, which is set to begin on May 15.
The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS' Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.
Latest stories:
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
