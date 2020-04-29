The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 30
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 30

  • Updated
Schools Closed

A padlock keeps the playground at Cottonwood Elementary School closed Tuesday in Casper. Public schools in Natrona County will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 396
  • Deaths in Wyoming: 7
  • Probable cases: 140
  • Fully recovered patients: 362 (260 confirmed, 102 probable)
  • Tests completed: 9,077 (as of Saturday: 4,393 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 4,683 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Governor press conference

3 p.m.

County press conference

2 p.m.

Mountain West moves media days online

12 p.m.

The Mountain West Conference, home to University of Wyoming athletics, has decided to move its annual football media days online for 2020. The event had been scheduled for July 16-17 in Los Angeles.

The new date will be determined later.

The conference did not specifically identify the coronavirus as its reason for the move but said the format would allow more athletes, as well as media members, to participate.

The challenges of reopening a national park

10:20 a.m.

Yellowstone's leaders have said reopening the national park will present more challenges than closing it did. Case in point: The park's largest concessionaire, Xanterra Travel Collection, announced it will not begin operations until June 15. Lodging and service operations will be limited when the company reopens in the park, the Cody Enterprise reported.

Meanwhile, some lodges at Yellowstone's neighbor, Grand Teton National Park, aren't expected to open this summer altogether, including Jenny Lake Lodge and Jackson Lake Lodge.

Natrona County officials set briefing

9:04 a.m.

Natrona County officials are planning a livestream briefing for 2 p.m. today. The county has fared relatively well compared to its peers so far during the pandemic. It has 39 confirmed cases to date, considerably fewer than other large Wyoming counties like Laramie, which has 92, or Fremont, which has 101. 

Gordon plans another press conference

8:59 a.m. 

One day after holding his last press conference, Gov. Mark Gordon has scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m. today on the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS' Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel

Latest stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19

 
