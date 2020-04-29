The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 30

Latest updates:

The Mountain West Conference, home to University of Wyoming athletics, has decided to move its annual football media days online for 2020. The event had been scheduled for July 16-17 in Los Angeles.

The new date will be determined later.

The conference did not specifically identify the coronavirus as its reason for the move but said the format would allow more athletes, as well as media members, to participate.

