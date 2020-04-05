Latest updates:

200th case

5 p.m. Sunday

The state eclipsed 100 cases Tuesday. It was the slowest to 100, but Alaska still has yet to hit 200 cases. Wyoming is the only state without a confirmed COVID-19 death, and it ranks 31st in cases per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times (not including territories or the District of Columbia).

Shrine Bowl canceled

2:14 p.m. Sunday

"The overall well-being of our communities remains on the forefront of our minds as we weather these uncertain times," executive director Frank Selby said in a news release. "This game is made possible not only by our athletes but also by the generosity of local businesses and families that pledge support year after year. In addition to potential risks that linger as game time nears, we cannot in good conscience ask for financial support from communities as they are left reeling in economic effects associated with the outbreak. I strongly encourage everyone to continue your patronage and support our local businesses as much as possible."