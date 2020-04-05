The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 200
- Fully recovered patients: 50
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 3,412 (as of Sunday morning: 2,331 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 1,080 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
- Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
- Looking for medical resources in Casper? Find a list of them here.
- In need of financial assistance? We've got you covered here.
- Want to know what's closed or canceled? Browse our rundown here.
- Trying to order delivery or takeout in Casper? Here are your options.
- Need help talking to your kids about COVID-19? Here's what a psychiatrist recommends.
- Need to access the courts during the coronavirus outbreak? Review our guide here.
Latest updates:
200th case
5 p.m. Sunday
Three more cases were confirmed Sunday night — one in Laramie County (44), one in Lincoln County (3) and one in Teton County (40) — pushing the state's total to 200.
The state eclipsed 100 cases Tuesday. It was the slowest to 100, but Alaska still has yet to hit 200 cases. Wyoming is the only state without a confirmed COVID-19 death, and it ranks 31st in cases per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times (not including territories or the District of Columbia).
Shrine Bowl canceled
2:14 p.m. Sunday
The 47th Wyoming Shrine Bowl, held each year at Natrona County High School's Dick Cheney Alumni Field, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The overall well-being of our communities remains on the forefront of our minds as we weather these uncertain times," executive director Frank Selby said in a news release. "This game is made possible not only by our athletes but also by the generosity of local businesses and families that pledge support year after year. In addition to potential risks that linger as game time nears, we cannot in good conscience ask for financial support from communities as they are left reeling in economic effects associated with the outbreak. I strongly encourage everyone to continue your patronage and support our local businesses as much as possible."
Next year's Shrine Bowl is set for June 12, 2021 in Casper.
Money that businesses and participants submitted for the game will be returned within 30 days, and checks submitted will not be deposited.
Contact Selby for questions at wyshrinebowl2@gmail.com.
SageWest devotes surgery floor to COVID-19
12:52 p.m. Sunday
Details on new Lincoln County case
11:36 a.m. Sunday
11 cases added, one subtracted
10 a.m. Sunday
The Wyoming Department of Health announced 11 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, one of which seemingly came from a case previously attributed to Campbell County, which decreased from seven to six cases.
The state's total number of cases rose 10, to 197. One more patient has fully recovered; there are now 50 such patients, just over a quarter of all affected.
Crook County became the 18th Wyoming county to have a known case Sunday morning. Only Big Horn, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties remain without one.
Nine more case tied to Lander assisted-living center
2:35 p.m. Saturday
Another nine cases of coronavirus were reported in Fremont County on Saturday morning. Now, officials there say all of those cases can be tied to the Showboat Retirement Center, an assisted-living facility in Lander. Testing of all remaining residents and staff has been ordered.
There have now been 36 cases in Fremont County.
21 new cases identified
10:39 a.m. Saturday
Testing confirmed 21 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday in Wyoming. That's the second highest one-day total since the pandemic began.
Nine new cases were reported in Fremont County. Other counties that saw new cases include: Laramie (2), Teton (4), Natrona (2), Sheridan (1), Campbell (1), Sweetwater (1) and Uinta (1).
One bit of bright news: The number of recovered patients jumped as well, from 37 to 49.
UW medical supply drive nets 33,000 gloves
9:40 a.m. Saturday
Health care and government officials speak frequently of supply shortages that are plaguing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, people have taken to filling the gap, sewing masks and gowns or donating unused supplies. The University of Wyoming launched its own medical supply drive, which produced a sizable bounty for the medical community.
The school says its Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition collected:
- 33,390 gloves
- 529 N95 masks
- 282 other masks
- 123 safety glasses/goggles
- 118 gowns
- multiple containers of wipes, disinfectants and hand sanitizer.
“We received much more interest and donations than we had anticipated from the UW and Laramie communities,” Lars Kotthoff, an assistant professor in the UW Department of Computer Science and a WTCC member, said in a statement.
Science Zone offers virtual field trips
9:28 a.m. Saturday
Casper's Science Zone will begin offering virtual field trips to elementary students at any school district in Wyoming, the museum announced. Two lessons will be offered per grade level, with lessons aligned with the Natrona County School District Science standards.
Many museums around the country have begun offering virtual exhibits or livestreamed events to stay connected with visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This weekend's stories:
One group of congregants used a drive-in theater for Sunday service. Another turned to Facebook Live.
"It is very frustrating, extremely frustrating, when we have orders that are supposed to be on their way and find that FEMA, the agency that’s supposed to be helping us, is preempting that order," the governor said.
Officials have ordered all of the remaining residents and staff at the Showboat Retirement Center to undergo testing.
Amid the pandemic, rural hospitals are caring for more patients as their revenues decline.
The number of coronavirus cases associated with the facility has more than doubled.
Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell says he'd like to avoid issuing a local shelter-in-place order but may have to if Gov. Mark Gordon doesn't.
The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming has mailed $460,000 of the $1 million grant to the 46 Episcopal churches in Wyoming.
Forty-nine people have now recovered. Nine new cases were reported in Fremont. Other counties that saw new cases include: Laramie, Teton, Natrona, Sheridan, Campbell, Sweetwater and Uinta.
37 people have recovered from the illness, which has been identified in 17 Wyoming counties.
The move includes waiving "coinsurance, copayments and deductibles for COVID-19 medical treatments" until June 30.
The University of Wyoming will move its spring commencement and graduation ceremonies to virtual formats, its latest effort to slow the spread…
The mayor also asked businesses that remain open to implement social distancing measures.
Gordon also directed "any individual coming to Wyoming from another state or country for non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days."
New cases were announced in Laramie, Lincoln and Teton counties Sunday night.
With schools closed across Wyoming, educators, museums, libraries and more are offering online educational lessons and activities for kids to do at home.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Photos: Casper copes with COVID-19
Spread Kindness
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 response
Respiratory Clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Respiratory clinic
Initials
Meadow Wind
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Medical Masks
Hand Sewn Medical Mask
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
School Lunches
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Mainstreet
Downtown Casper
Casper under Covid-19
Grocery stores
Boycott Chi Sign
WMC hand sewn gowns
WMC hand sewn gowns
WYDOT COVID sign
Spread Kindness
Spread Kindness
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.