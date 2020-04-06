The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 212
- Fully recovered patients: 52
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 3,929 (as of Monday evening: 2,405 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 1,523 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Two new cases
5 p.m.
New COVID-19 cases were announced in Natrona and Laramie counties, bringing the state's total to 212.
Three of the 12 new cases announced today were in Natrona County, which is now up to 26 confirmed patients with four fully recovered.
Sweetwater County details
4:45 p.m.
Sweetwater County continues to provide updates on its five confirmed COVID-19 patients:
- "The first patient is now fully recovered and has returned to work.
- "The second confirmed positive patient remains in quarantine in good condition with only mild symptoms treatable from home.
- "The third confirmed positive patient, a child, remains in good condition with only mild symptoms treatable from home.
- "The fourth confirmed patient, a male in his 30s who resides in Rock Springs, is in good condition with only mild symptoms treatable from home.
- "The fifth confirmed patient, a woman in her 40s who resides in Green River, is in good condition with only mild symptoms and continues to self-isolate from home."
The county said it has used contact tracing to connect the fifth confirmed patient with the second and third patients.
Castle Rock Medical Center has collected a total of 36 COVID-19 tests with one returned positive, 35 negative and none pending results, as of Monday.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has collected 299 COVID-19 tests with four positive, 230 negative and 65 pending results, as of Monday.
Health officials in the county have received a shipment of viral transport media, which is needed to ship collected COVID-19 samples to a lab for testing. They expect another shipment next week.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is exploring using local hotels for temporary housing, should it become necessary to protect health care workers.
Tips on social distancing outdoors
4:07 p.m.
Reminder for out-of-state shed hunters
3:51 p.m.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reemphasized to shed hunters that the practice is not permitted until noon May 1, regardless of when lands open to public access that day.
In addition to the time change, the department reminds recreationalists of the state's orders that anyone coming to Wyoming from another state is currently required to self-isolate for two weeks because of COVID-19 precautions.
County news conference
3 p.m.
Tri-State supporting pandemic relief
1:39 p.m.
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association is donating a total of $200,000 to coronavirus relief in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and New Mexico, the cooperative said in a news release Monday.
Tri-State is working with the governors’ offices in the states to identify relief fund needs. In Wyoming, it will donate to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and all local United Ways of Wyoming.
Tri-State’s electric system continues to operate normally to deliver power to its members.
“Tri-State is focused on safely delivering power and ensuring the reliability of the regional power grid while protecting the health of our employees and the communities we serve,” CEO Duane Highley said in a statement. “Our employees continue to do the hard work of ‘keeping the lights on’ while taking good care of each other and their communities.”
Cheyenne mayor: Stay away, visitors
10:53 a.m.
While Wyoming now had 210 coronavirus cases, it hasn't been hit as hard by the pandemic as some neighboring states. There's anecdotal evidence to suggest people from outside Wyoming are coming here, at least to recreate.
In response, Cheyenne Mayor Mario Orr took to Twitter on Monday to ask visitors to stay away.
"We love that you appreciate all Wyoming offers, including recreation and our great outdoors. The fact that 150 non-resident annual fishing licenses were sold this weekend alone signals you are not staying at home. Please stay away. We'll welcome you back another day."
Cases rise to 210
10 a.m.
Ten new cases, including the just announced Converse County patient, were confirmed Monday morning by the Wyoming Department of Health. Two additional full recoveries have been announced, bringing that total to 52.
There have now been seven straight days with new cases in the double digits.
Fourth Converse County case
6:37 a.m.
Converse County has identified its fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus, a Douglas woman in her 70s.
The new case pushes the state's total to 201. The Wyoming Department of Health has not yet updated its count for the morning.
Justin Kinner, who hopes to raise $7,500, topped $1,000 in the fundraiser's first day.
The move is part of an effort to boost the state's health care workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The guidance mirrors the recommendation from the CDC to wear face masks or coverings when in public.
New cases were announced Monday afternoon in Laramie and Natrona counties.
