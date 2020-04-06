County news conference

3 p.m.

Tri-State supporting pandemic relief

1:39 p.m.

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association is donating a total of $200,000 to coronavirus relief in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and New Mexico, the cooperative said in a news release Monday.

Tri-State is working with the governors’ offices in the states to identify relief fund needs. In Wyoming, it will donate to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and all local United Ways of Wyoming.

Tri-State’s electric system continues to operate normally to deliver power to its members.

“Tri-State is focused on safely delivering power and ensuring the reliability of the regional power grid while protecting the health of our employees and the communities we serve,” CEO Duane Highley said in a statement. “Our employees continue to do the hard work of ‘keeping the lights on’ while taking good care of each other and their communities.”

Cheyenne mayor: Stay away, visitors

10:53 a.m.