The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Tuesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 221
- Fully recovered patients: 62
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 4,064 (as of Tuesday morning: 2,481 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 1,582 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Our resources:
Latest updates:
Albertsons limiting capacity
6:15 p.m.
Albertsons and Safeway stores will limit the number of customers allowed inside to roughly 30 percent of the stores’ capacity. This follow's Smith's announcement it would halve its stores' capacities.
Albertsons and Safeway stores will also one-way policies in their aisles, which will be marked. The dedicated shopping times for seniors will now expand from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The company also says it has enough masks for all its employees.
Five new cases
5 p.m.
Five additional cases were announced Tuesday evening by the Wyoming Department of Health: three in Teton County, one in Laramie County and one in Sweetwater County. The total cases announced Tuesday, as of now, is nine — which would make for the state's first single-digit day in more than a week. Also, the state's number of fully recovered patients added Tuesday (10) outnumbers its new cases (nine) for the first time since March 26.
(The state health department has two planned announcements each day: one in the morning and one in the early evening. It is possible, however, that the department would update the count a third time Tuesday — or a county could announce a new case itself. As of Wednesday, the state health department will begin announcing updates just once a day.)
However, the lower case total for Tuesday does have to be taken with a grain of salt, and not just because of the small sample size. Throughout the outbreak, testing limitations have hindered the ability to get a true sense of the virus' spread in Wyoming, and that is likely only more true now that the state is only accepting samples from people in six "priority categories."
Wyoming Military Department emphasizes staying home
2 p.m.
A Stay at Home message from your Wyoming Adjutant General.— Wyo. National Guard (@wyoguard) April 7, 2020
Remember we are #InThisTogether.#stayhealthy #staysafe #stayhome #staystrong pic.twitter.com/9TMz1dUviF
Smith's limiting customers
1:15 p.m.
Smith’s Food & Drug, which has one location in Casper, is now limiting the number of customers that can be in a store to further encourage physical distancing. The limit reduces the number of customers to 50 percent of the international building code’s calculated capacity.
The standard building capacity for a grocery store is one person per 60 square feet, a capacity that will now be halved to one person per 120 square feet. Smith's will monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using QueVision technology, which already counts the customers entering and exiting.
Smith’s has already installed plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals and airs a healthy habits message on in-store radios.
Trooper Drum & Bugle Corps cancels season
10:59 a.m.
Wyoming's famous Trooper Drum & Bugle Corps has canceled their season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced Tuesday.
"The season became increasingly difficult with uniform manufacturing being shut down, housing becoming unavailable, the spring training facility closing and show sites canceling due to the virus," the group said in its announcement. "The safety of our members is of utmost priority and it became apparent that it was no longer an option to continue to pursue the 2020 season."
Troopers Bingo Hall has also been closed.
Casper City Council incorporates video technology for meetings
10:30 a.m.
To limit the spread of the pandemic, the Casper City Council will conduct its meetings via GoToMeeting for the time being, the city announced Tuesday. Meetings will also be streamed on YouTube and shown on cable channel 192.
Residents can still participate in the meetings. People can schedule a call for a council meeting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first and third Mondays and Tuesdays of the month. Calls will also be taken at 6 p.m. on council meeting nights. To participate by phone, call 307-235-8215. Comments can be emailed at councilcomments@casperwy.gov.
Four new cases, 10 new recoveries
10:06 a.m.
The number of Wyoming coronavirus cases rose from 212 to 216 on Tuesday morning, a relatively small jump compared to past days. Most of the new case came from the counties with the highest number of coronavirus patients to date: Laramie and Teton. Washakie County also reported another case.
But there was also good news in the report. The number of fully recovered patients in Wyoming is now 62 -- an increase of 10.
Today's stories:
Amid one of Wyoming's largest coronavirus outbreaks, Fremont County officials urge people to stay home
"Just from personal experience, it’s been eyeopening, how sick these patients can really get," a Lander ER doc said.
Cheyenne’s school district, the largest in the state, has cancelled prom at all of its schools as uncertainty looms over the coronavirus pande…
The juvenile inmate is being isolated from the rest of the population, authorities say.
The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps will not march this summer for only the second time since its founding in 1957.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.