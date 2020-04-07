Latest updates:

Albertsons limiting capacity

6:15 p.m.

Albertsons and Safeway stores will limit the number of customers allowed inside to roughly 30 percent of the stores’ capacity. This follow's Smith's announcement it would halve its stores' capacities.

Albertsons and Safeway stores will also one-way policies in their aisles, which will be marked. The dedicated shopping times for seniors will now expand from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The company also says it has enough masks for all its employees.

Five new cases

5 p.m.

Five additional cases were announced Tuesday evening by the Wyoming Department of Health: three in Teton County, one in Laramie County and one in Sweetwater County. The total cases announced Tuesday, as of now, is nine — which would make for the state's first single-digit day in more than a week. Also, the state's number of fully recovered patients added Tuesday (10) outnumbers its new cases (nine) for the first time since March 26.