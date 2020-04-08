The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Wednesday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 230
- Fully recovered patients: 74
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 4,150 (as of Wednesday afternoon: 2,567 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 1,582 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
New cases, new set of data
3 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced nine new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon. The bigger news, however, was a new set of data the department has begun providing: the number of probable coronavirus cases.
There are currently 73 such cases, the state says, which would put the state's probable total at 303. Ninety-four of those patients have fully recovered, 74 confirmed and 20 probable.
County press conference
1 p.m.
Gordon press conference
1 p.m.
First lady combats hunger
12:31 p.m.
First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the Wyoming Governor's Residence Foundation will put $40,000 toward anti-hunger nonprofits this month. The money will reach each of Wyoming’s 23 counties, according to a governor's office news release.
Some of the money will help back the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' mobile food pantries for April: Saturday in Albany and Fremont Counties, April 16 in Crook County, April 18 in Campbell County and April 25 in Sheridan County.
Other counties will receive money to put toward local anti-hunger efforts.
Donors Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., Wyoming Business Alliance, and Hughes Family Foundation have contributed to the effort.
A second round of funding is planned for May. Find more information at nohungerwyo.org.
Masks disappear
12:08 p.m.
More than 1,000 cloth masks have disappeared from the Wyoming Medical Center, the hospital said, though it is not yet clear if they were stolen.
The use of masks by the general public has been encouraged in the last week, including by local officials. Many community members have been making homemade masks to donate.
Last month, two men broke into a Douglas hospital to steal masks and toilet paper, among other things.
CNFR canceled
11:33 p.m.
While a previous announcement indicated a decision on the annual College National Finals Rodeo was not expected for more than a month, the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and the CNFR Committee have decided to cancel the event. It was set to be held June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center.
"We know that every student athlete, coach, school administrator, parent, and fan, grieves the loss of this special event," an announcement from the NIRA read. "This is devastating for all of us, but mostly for the NIRA athletes. We share your grief. This is unprecedented. May we all heal, extend grace, and recover to a better world."
Gordon press conference
9:29 a.m.
Gov. Mark Gordon has schedule a press conference for 1 p.m. today. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, Robin Cooley, director of the Department of Workforce Services and Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorr are scheduled to join Gordon.
The media briefing will be streamed live on Wyoming PBS television, the Wyoming PBS' Facebook page and Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.
Data release change
9:11 a.m.
Up until today, the Wyoming Department of Health would release new case data twice a day -- at around 10 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. Starting today, the department says it will be releasing data once per day at 3 p.m. Officials also say they will be releasing new information with those updates, though they haven't yet offered details.
New case in Natrona County
9:05 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced that testing identified another local case of coronavirus. Natrona County now has 27 cases.
The announcement did not offer details about the case. Health officials in Casper have usually waited until online press briefings to release that information.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
