The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 9
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 9

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Canada

A health care worker puts a patient's information on their windshield Monday at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, British Columbia.

 Jonathan Hayward, The Canadian Press via AP

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Thursday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 240
  • Probable cases: 82
  • Fully recovered patients: 81
  • Tests completed: 4,975 (as of Thursday afternoon: 2,698 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 2,276 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

New Natrona County case

4:30 p.m.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department added another confirmed case to the county's total, which is now 28. There are now 240 cases confirmed in the state. 

State adds new cases

3 p.m.

The Wyoming Department of Health has increased the number of confirmed cases to 239 and the number of probable cases — a new data set it began providing yesterday — to 81.

Of all those cases, 82 have fully recovered.

Niobrara County has first case

8:28 a.m.

Wyoming's least populated county now has its first case of the coronavirus.

The new case brings the state's total to 231; 19 of the state's 23 counties now have cases. The Wyoming Department of Health will update its official number of confirmed cases this afternoon.

Today's stories:

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

