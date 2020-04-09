The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 9

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Thursday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 240
- Probable cases: 82
- Fully recovered patients: 81
- Tests completed: 4,975 (as of Thursday afternoon: 2,698 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 2,276 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
New Natrona County case
4:30 p.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department added another confirmed case to the county's total, which is now 28. There are now 240 cases confirmed in the state.
State adds new cases
3 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health has increased the number of confirmed cases to 239 and the number of probable cases — a new data set it began providing yesterday — to 81.
Of all those cases, 82 have fully recovered.
Niobrara County has first case
8:28 a.m.
Wyoming's least populated county now has its first case of the coronavirus.
The new case brings the state's total to 231; 19 of the state's 23 counties now have cases. The Wyoming Department of Health will update its official number of confirmed cases this afternoon.
Today's stories:
The declaration would unlock funding and services for Wyoming's 23 counties and two tribal nations.
Wyoming banks say they've been working around the clock to help customers seeking disaster loans.
JACKSON — Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition asking Wyoming state government to approve Teton County’s request for a stronger communit…
The owners of Cowboy Up Coffee in Torrington made sack lunches to thank truckers who are ferrying supplies during the pandemic.
As scores of contract workers flock to southern Wyoming to help build wind and transmission line projects, questions have emerged over whether the influx is a good idea amid the spread of COVID-19.
