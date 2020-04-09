The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — April 9

Latest updates:

New Natrona County case

4:30 p.m.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department added another confirmed case to the county's total, which is now 28. There are now 240 cases confirmed in the state.

State adds new cases

3 p.m.

The Wyoming Department of Health has increased the number of confirmed cases to 239 and the number of probable cases — a new data set it began providing yesterday — to 81.

Of all those cases, 82 have fully recovered.

Niobrara County has first case

8:28 a.m.

Wyoming's least populated county now has its first case of the coronavirus.

The new case brings the state's total to 231; 19 of the state's 23 counties now have cases. The Wyoming Department of Health will update its official number of confirmed cases this afternoon.

Today's stories:

Gordon formally requests 'major disaster declaration' from federal government The declaration would unlock funding and services for Wyoming's 23 counties and two tribal nations.

Jackson residents petitioning Gordon to revisit stringent 'stay at home' request JACKSON — Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition asking Wyoming state government to approve Teton County’s request for a stronger communit…

Wyoming restaurant owners make sack lunches for truck drivers The owners of Cowboy Up Coffee in Torrington made sack lunches to thank truckers who are ferrying supplies during the pandemic.

Carbon County leaders question influx of contract workers amid coronavirus As scores of contract workers flock to southern Wyoming to help build wind and transmission line projects, questions have emerged over whether the influx is a good idea amid the spread of COVID-19.