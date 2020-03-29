The county said it is getting its results back from the state health lab in an average of 48 hours. First responders and medical agencies in the area have received a special shipment of personal protective equipment from the state.

The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center said it is exploring making more N95 surgical masks "via alternative technologies such as 3-dimensional printing. As it stands, the county has multiple 3D printers at our disposal."

Tribes believe stimulus will help

3:29 p.m. Sunday

The recent stimulus bill devotes $10 billion of its $2.2 trillion total to tribes — less than the tribes sought, but enough to help, they believe.

More than $1 billion will go to the Indian Health Service, a federal agency that provides primary medical care for more than two million Native Americans. About half of that amount will go to tribes and tribal organizations that have contracts with the federal government to run their own health care facilities.