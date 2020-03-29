The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 87
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 1,640 (as of Saturday morning: 1,203 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 436 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
Additional Natrona County case
5 p.m. Sunday
A ninth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Natrona County was announced Sunday evening, the 87th in the state.
Grocery stores make changes for vulnerable populations
3:45 p.m. Sunday
Grocery stores around the state are making changes to help at-risk shoppers feel safe.
Some have devoted special hours to elderly shoppers, and some are offering delivery services.
Sweetwater County update
3:39 p.m. Sunday
Sweetwater County, which has one confirmed COVID-19 case, continues to provide daily updates on the situation there.
The county has two official collection sites, with the addition of Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River. Anyone there who has been exposed to COVID-19 and has developed symptoms should call the center at 307-872-4590, before going in person. Or call 307-448-7560 for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
The county said it is getting its results back from the state health lab in an average of 48 hours. First responders and medical agencies in the area have received a special shipment of personal protective equipment from the state.
The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center said it is exploring making more N95 surgical masks "via alternative technologies such as 3-dimensional printing. As it stands, the county has multiple 3D printers at our disposal."
Tribes believe stimulus will help
3:29 p.m. Sunday
The recent stimulus bill devotes $10 billion of its $2.2 trillion total to tribes — less than the tribes sought, but enough to help, they believe.
More than $1 billion will go to the Indian Health Service, a federal agency that provides primary medical care for more than two million Native Americans. About half of that amount will go to tribes and tribal organizations that have contracts with the federal government to run their own health care facilities.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe has a confirmed case of COVID-19, and both Wind River tribes asked all their citizens last week to self-isolate.
Both tribes have closed their casinos because of the novel coronavirus.
Tribes will be eligible for federal loans to help pay tribal employees.
UW continuing research
3:24 p.m. Sunday
While the coronavirus outbreak has led to the University of Wyoming extending spring break and moving classes online, the school is still moving forward with research to whatever extent it can.
“To be sure, scopes of work are being adjusted,” said Ed Synakowski, UW’s vice president of research and economic development. “I’m cautiously optimistic that, while there will be impacts in terms of timeline-stretching, that research isn’t grinding to a halt, but that is definitely a concern."
If COVID-19 does hinder timely completion of a grant-funded project, Synakowski said the federal government “is working very hard to accommodate” impacts on research milestones.
Synakowski said some lab researchers might focus more on out-of-lab work in the coming weeks.
Medical board steps in
3:20 p.m. Sunday
With growing concern that some doctors are hoarding or self-prescribing drugs that are being touted as COVID-19 treatments, the Wyoming Board of Medicine has approved a statement warning against such behavior.
"(The board is) saying, 'We need to take this seriously; if you’re inappropriately prescribing this and giving it to people who aren't symptomatic, that’s a violation of the (medical practice), act and we’ll take action,'" the board's executive director, Kevin Bohnenblust, summarized Friday morning.
The medical body's action, which is being coordinated with Gov. Mark Gordon's office, comes days after the state's pharmacy board said they'd heard reports that physicians were writing prescriptions for two medications — normally used to treat malaria, lupus and arthritis but now touted as potential COVID-19 medications — for their families and friends. It's been a mounting problem across the U.S. as the respiratory disease continues to spread and researchers scramble to develop a vaccine and treatments.
Great outdoors an escape
1:03 p.m. Sunday
With many people are cooped up at home due to coronavirus precautions, outdoor activity provides a chance to get some fresh air and exercise while still social distancing.
Fremont County adds two
10:03 a.m. Sunday
Fremont County continues to have more COVID-19 cases than any other Wyoming county, with two more being added Sunday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The update came alongside an increase of two fully recovered patients as well. There are now 20 in the state, according to the department.
Two more cases
6 p.m. Saturday
The Wyoming Department of Health has updated its case total to 84, up two from this morning. The new cases are in Fremont and Teton counties, two of the three hardest hit counties in Wyoming to date. Still, an increase of only two is good news of late, as recent updates have included sizable increases.
Jackson issues shelter-in-place order
3:30 p.m. Saturday
The town of Jackson became the first in Wyoming to issue a shelter-in-place order. The town council there adopted it unanimously on Saturday. It carves out multiple exemptions, including to obtain food or medical care.
Cheyenne mayor would like shelter-in-place
12:52 p.m. Saturday
Jackson town council will be meeting shortly to discuss and possibly pass a “Shelter in Place” ordinance. As a resort town - I don’t blame them. As a city on the I-25/I-80 corridor I feel strongly we should do the same. Preference is lead from the State.— Mayor Marian Orr (@gofishwyo) March 28, 2020
Disaster relief grant available for Goshen County businesses
11:11 a.m. Saturday
Goshen County businesses suffering from the economic hit caused by the pandemic can apply for emergency disaster grants of up to $1,000 from Goshen County Economic Development. The grants are being funded through the quarter-cent sales tax for economic development.
Businesses can apply here.
First Lady's Office launches food access website
11:02 a.m. Saturday
The Wyoming Hunger Initiative Task Force has established a website to help families dealing with food access issues during the coronavirus pandemic. The website offers a listing of resources by county. It can be accessed here.
“The sudden additional demand on food pantries statewide requires creative solutions, as will protecting the health of our Wyoming neighbors and friends at highest risk for contracting COVID-19,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a statement. “The task force focuses primarily on ensuring no child or senior goes hungry.”
Nine new cases
10:05 a.m. Saturday
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning including the first cases in Sublette and Converse counties. The virus has now been identified in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.
The state now has 82 confirmed cases. The health department says 18 patients have fully recovered.
Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.
You can find all of our daily rundowns here.
Photos: Casper restaurants pivot to delivery and takeout after coronavirus closure
