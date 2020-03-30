The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 30

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 96
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 1,826 (as of Monday morning: 1,389 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 436 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
96th case
6 p.m.
In an announcement, the city of Cheyenne said it has 21 cases, one more than is listed on the Wyoming Department of Health's tally of 95 cases spread through 15 counties.
Earlier in the afternoon, F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced it had confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 on the base. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said she did not know whether those were already included in the department's Laramie County count.
Additional Teton County case
5:15 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed a 17th case of the coronavirus in Teton County, putting the state's total back at 95 cases.
Telemedicine app
4:14 p.m.
The Array School in Cheyenne and Stitches Acute Care Center in Laramie; Cheyenne; and Wellington, Colorado, have created a new app that allows patients in Wyoming and Colorado to access telemedicine.
"Once a telemedicine visit is initiated, the patient is connected with local medical providers," according to an announcement from Stitches. "Most cases can be taken care of during that visit and if a prescription is needed it will be sent electronically to the pharmacy of choice. If an in-person evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to the nearest location for this to be performed. If patients are not near Laramie, Cheyenne, or Wellington, Stitches providers will help patients navigate where they should go in their community to seek in person care and possible further testing if needed."
Health care providers around Wyoming and Colorado who want to partner with Stitches Acute Care Center are urged to email amy.surdam@stitchescare.com, according to the news release.
The app can be found in the Apple or Android App store under Stitches Acute Care Center.
To-go booze sales allowed
3:49 p.m.
In his news conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon said the state will allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol as part of takeout orders.
Meanwhile, Gordon says he signed an exec order to let restaurants/bars to sell alcohol as part of takeout orders.— Seth Klamann (@SethKlamann) March 30, 2020
ACLU wants ICE to halt raids
3:28 p.m.
The ACLU has written a letter to Gov. Mark Gordon and prison officials to call on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to temporarily cease raids used to deport undocumented immigrants.
ACLU spokeswoman Sabrina King said incarceration of people via the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative agency, ICE, could quickly lead to spread through any of a number of rural jails in Wyoming.
The governor’s office said by email Monday morning that Gordon has not been in contact with ICE, noting that the federal agency is not under the governor’s oversight. Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesman, said that the office was not aware of any recent raids or enforcement actions, but said that does not mean they are not occurring.
As of Monday morning, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the any correctional facilities in Wyoming.
Natrona County cases drop to 9
3:09 p.m.
Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said the 10th Natrona County case announced this morning was done so in error. There are currently just nine confirmed cases in the county, Bloom said.
The newest patient is a female in her 60s whose exposure is unknown.
County press conference
3 p.m.
Watch the county's Monday news conference live here:
Second Sweetwater case
2:42 p.m.
Sweetwater County has its second confirmed case of the new coronavirus, the county announced.
The new patient is a Green River man in his 20s.
Restrictions for Cheyenne golf courses
2:31 p.m.
The city of Cheyenne announced the following regulations for its golf courses, effective until June 1:
- "Annual passes and punch passes must be purchased online at airportgolfclub.com.
- "Greens fees must be purchased electronically when making a tee time by calling the Airport Golf Shop at 638-3700 ext. 2 or Prairie View at 637-6420.
- "Tee times can be made only by telephone. Online booking has been deactivated until further notice.
- "Play will be limited to 100 players per day per course.
- "Walking only. No carts allowed.
- "All trash must be carried out.
- "For safety reasons restrooms are closed. Please plan ahead. If this becomes a problem the courses may be closed entirely.
- "Touching of the flagsticks is prohibited. Putting green cups have been raised to eliminate the ball dropping into the hole. Please respect this rule until further notice.
- "Other touch points have been removed from the golf courses such as ball washers, tee markers, and trap rakes.
- "Bringing alcohol from off the property is strictly prohibited."
Ropin' and Riggin' Days canceled, CNFR up in the air
11:51 a.m.
The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association has canceled its spring season nationwide due to coronavirus concerns. This ends the season for Central Rocky Mountain Region teams, including the University of Wyoming.
The season had previously been shortened to just Casper College’s Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days next month and the season-ending Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo.
College National Finals Rodeo qualifiers will now be determined by the fall standings. Both the UW men’s and women’s programs are CRMR champions for the second straight season. Casper College clubs will send the men’s and women’s teams to the CNFR. The three top individuals in each event also qualify for the finals.
UW Coach Beau Clark says the NIRA will determine by May 14 whether the CNFR will be held. It is scheduled for June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center.
Wyoming will be last to hit century mark
10:54 a.m.
Judging by the New York Times' running count of confirmed coronavirus cases, Wyoming is now the only state in the U.S. that has had fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases. The Times' map also lists each of the Dakotas as having fewer than 100 cases, but the South Dakota Department of Health's website says the state now has 101 cases, and the North Dakota Department of Health's website says the state has 109 cases.
Wyoming has 94 confirmed cases as of Monday morning.
According to the Times, Wyoming and Hawaii are the only states without a confirmed COVID-19 death. (The Hawaii State Department of Health's website confirms that the state has yet to have a death.)
The COVID Tracking Project backs up these stats. (Similarly, it has yet to update the Dakota case counts, and it also says West Virginia has not yet had a death. However, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' website says the state has had one death. West Virginia was the last state to confirm a positive COVID-19 test.)
According to the Times, there are more than 144,000 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 2,500 people with the virus have died.
Seven new cases
9:55 a.m.
*Note, one of these cases, the 10th in Natrona County, was later removed from the total as it was a reporting error, according to a county spokesperson.
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning, all of which came in the state's five most affected counties.
The department also confirmed four more patients have fully recovered in Wyoming, increasing that count to 24 of the 94 known cases.
Natrona County now has 10 coronavirus patients. The county will hold a news conference this afternoon.
WHSAA extends suspension of sports
9:30 a.m.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced it has extended the suspension of spring sports until April 20th.
Teams are not allowed to practice during the suspension. The association is not predicting when it will be safe to resume spring activities, and it will take guidance from the state.
