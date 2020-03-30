The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 30

Latest updates:

96th case

6 p.m.

In an announcement, the city of Cheyenne said it has 21 cases, one more than is listed on the Wyoming Department of Health's tally of 95 cases spread through 15 counties.

Earlier in the afternoon, F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced it had confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 on the base. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said she did not know whether those were already included in the department's Laramie County count.

Additional Teton County case

5:15 p.m.

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed a 17th case of the coronavirus in Teton County, putting the state's total back at 95 cases.

Telemedicine app

4:14 p.m.

The Array School in Cheyenne and Stitches Acute Care Center in Laramie; Cheyenne; and Wellington, Colorado, have created a new app that allows patients in Wyoming and Colorado to access telemedicine.