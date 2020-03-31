The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 31

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Monday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The numbers:
- Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 120
- Tests completed in Wyoming: 2,198 (as of Tuesday evening: 1,563 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 634 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
Latest updates:
New cases set daily high; state last without a death
5 p.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 120. The 24 total cases confirmed today set a new high for a single day in the state, surpassing the 16 cases announced Friday.
The new cases come in Laramie (five), Teton (three), Albany (two) and Campbell counties.
The number of fully recovered patients in the state remains at 26.
Additionally, Hawaii has now identified one death in a coronavirus patient, making Wyoming the only U.S. state without a confirmed COVID-19 death (not including territories).
Sweetwater cases tied to Natrona County
4:17 p.m.
Sweetwater County officials say its two confirmed cases are likely tied to one of the two original clusters previous identified in Natrona County, according to contract tracing.
"As a result of the two confirmed positive cases here in Sweetwater County, local health officials have now identified over 50 people in total throughout the county who are either symptomatic and in quarantine pending official test results, or who are not ill and proactively and voluntarily self-isolating as a precaution," the officials said in a statement.
Fremont County launches Q&A site
3:39 p.m.
Fremont County — currently the Wyoming county with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases — has launched a site where residents can ask questions about the coronavirus: fremontwycovid.com.
The county said it may not answer every question, as it will group similar answers together.
Walmart takes further safety steps
3:11 p.m.
Walmart has begun sending infrared thermometers to all locations, and workers will soon have their temperatures taken when they come to work.
It will take up to three weeks for the thermometers to arrive. The store is also sending masks and gloves to all locations, it said. Those will arrive in one to two weeks, and any worker that wants to use them is allowed to.
Walmart advises its workers to stay home if their temperature is above 100 degrees.
VA clinics closing to patients
2:02 p.m.
The Veterans Affairs clinic in Casper will be closed to patients as of April 6 because of the coronavirus, as will the clinics on Afton and Evanston.
Veterans can still receive care through telehealth appointments, which can be done over the phone or on VA Video Connect. Veterans can also communicate directly with their health care team on My HealtheVet secure messaging.
Veterans experiencing flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call the VA at 307-675-3575.
The Riverton VA Clinic suspended face-to-face patient visits as of March 30.
Veterans cemetery closes
1:59 p.m.
The Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery has stopped all funeral services until further notice because of the coronavirus.
Direct interments will still be conducted Monday through Friday. The cemetery office is closed to the public.
Direct interments can be scheduled by phone, fax or email. Reach cemetery officials at 307-235-6673.
Cheney asks for rural hospital support
1:33 p.m.
Rep. Liz Cheney has joined 121 congress members of each party in sending a letter to the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar requesting immediate support for rural hospitals as they attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The letter requests that funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act be directed to the hospitals. Read the full letter here.
10 new cases, state now over 100
10 a.m.
The Wyoming Department of Health updated its total count of Wyoming COVID-19 cases from 95 — which did not included the newest Laramie County case and the three newest Natrona County cases — to 109. The new 10 cases are in Teton, Johnson, Sheridan, Campbell, Fremont and Laramie counties.
Wyoming is the last state in the U.S. (not counting territories) to surpass 100 cases. It appears to now have the second fewest cases among states, according to the New York Times' running count. South Dakota's current tally is 108.
Per capita, Wyoming has more confirmed cases than more than a dozen states.
For those asking, I ran some verrrrry quick numbers (which I’m sure are already online somewhere), and Wyoming ranks 30th in COVID-19 cases per capita. (Sources: NYT for case numbers, Wikipedia for population estimates.) pic.twitter.com/hqIep6I1P8— Brandon Foster (@BFoster91) March 30, 2020
Wyoming and Hawaii remain the only states without a confirmed death.
New Natrona County cases
9:49 a.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced three additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the state's total to 99. The announcement did not provide additional details on the new patients, other than the fact that they and their household members were quarantining.
Reno Junction dinosaur
9:27 a.m.
Reader Tom Potter submits this photo of the Sinclair dinosaur at the travel plaza in Reno Junction who is taking precautions to stay safe from the coronavirus.
Cheyenne starts relief fund
Overnight
Forward Greater Cheyenne and the city of Cheyenne have partnered to create the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The goal of the fund is to help Laramie County residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they can't work or are unable to qualify for federal assistance.
Jonah Bank is contributing a lead donation to the fund, while United Way of Laramie County is leading a Fund Management Team and an Application Review and Distribution Team.
Applications to apply for relief will open to the public April 13. Applicants will have to provide documentation of need and inability to receive other help such as state and federal aid.
Visit forwardgreatercheyenne.org/greater-cheyenne-covid-19 to donate.
"Of all the changes the College has been forced to make because of COVID-19, this message is by far the hardest to send out," college president Darren Divine told students.
The state will not charge oil and gas producers the conservation tax for six months beginning Wednesday.
A district spokeswoman said that students will have required classwork starting next week. "This may be in a variety of formats to support all students," she said.
Though Wyoming is now the only U.S. state without a confirmed death, Tuesday saw the most cases in a single day in Wyoming since the pandemic began.
Gov. Steve Bullock told the president that Montana is "literally … one day away" of being unable to do testing in Montana if it can't get kits from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
