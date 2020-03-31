The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 31

Fremont County launches Q&A site

3:39 p.m.

Fremont County — currently the Wyoming county with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases — has launched a site where residents can ask questions about the coronavirus: fremontwycovid.com.

The county said it may not answer every question, as it will group similar answers together.

Walmart takes further safety steps

3:11 p.m.

Walmart has begun sending infrared thermometers to all locations, and workers will soon have their temperatures taken when they come to work.

It will take up to three weeks for the thermometers to arrive. The store is also sending masks and gloves to all locations, it said. Those will arrive in one to two weeks, and any worker that wants to use them is allowed to.

Walmart advises its workers to stay home if their temperature is above 100 degrees.

VA clinics closing to patients

2:02 p.m.