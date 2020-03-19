The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 19

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout Thursday with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 18
Tests completed in Wyoming: 289 (as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday: 274 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 14 reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)
WMC to launch telehealth program
8 p.m.
Wyoming Medical Center will expand its coronavirus services next week with a new telehealth program designed to help absorb the number of people concerned they may have the respiratory infection.
Earlier this week, the hospital started up a clinic to treat patients who may have COVID-19. The clinic has seen several hundred patients through four days this week. The new program will include providers from at least one of WMC’s primary care clinics. It’ll act as another way for the hospital to divert potential COVID-19 patients away from the emergency room and primary clinic waiting rooms.
Patients having respiratory of COVID-19 symptoms can call into a number; they’ll be rerouted to a WMC health care provider. That first provider will screen the patient for potential COVID-19 symptoms. If needed, the patient will then be set up for a telehealth appointment with another provider — either at the COVID-19 clinic or elsewhere within WMC — or an in-person visit to the clinic.
Those telehealth appointments will feature the provider talking to the patient via a video app. Previously, those apps had to be secure — FaceTime, for instance, normally wouldn’t have been acceptable. But in light of the growing COVID-19 crisis, the federal government eased those telehealth restrictions earlier this week. While WMC is still studying what those changes mean, it should allow providers to communicate with patients on a variety of more standard video apps — potentially including FaceTime.
Airport announces restrictions
7:58 p.m.
Casper-Natrona County International Airport will enforce new restrictions in light of COVID-19. The commercial terminal area is now only open to ticketed passengers; rental car customers; airport/tenant employees; those helping ticketed passengers with disabilities, elderly passengers or minors; and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Customers.
The airport said it has not had "any known occurrences" of coronavirus.
Gordon holds 'fireside chat'
7:54 p.m.
After a whirlwind handful of days for his state, Gov. Mark Gordon addressed Wyoming in a Facebook Live "fireside chat," expressing confidence that its residents will make it through this crisis.
Businesses concerned after executive order
7 p.m.
Many businesses were left scrambling Thursday when the governor announced they had to close for two weeks. Now, many owners and staff workers are left to face an uncertain future.
Gordon closes businesses
4:37 p.m.
Wyoming officials have shut down all bars, coffee shops, schools, gyms and more, effective immediately, in an attempt to limit COVID-19 spread.
“This Governor has never been inclined to overstep local authority, but these are unprecedented times. It is critical that there is uniformity across the state in how social distancing measures are implemented,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in an announcement.
The state has gradually heightened its efforts to fight the virus. Last week, it recommended closing all schools, most of which did.
Natrona County seeks to close businesses
4:34 p.m.
Natrona County officials are seeking state approval to shut down bars and nightclubs while barring restaurants from offering dine-in services for the next two weeks.
Restaurants would stay open, but customers can only pick up food or have it delivered. Group gatherings of 10 or more would also be prohibited.
Similar measures have been taken by Laramie, Teton and Park counties.
County: Statewide restrictions coming
4:04 p.m.
A news release from the Sweetwater County Community Resilience Task Force indicates that statewide business restrictions will soon be on the way.
The task force said it confirmed with county public health officials that state authorities will issue an emergency public health that will restrict certain private business practices in Wyoming, "generally intended to unify business practices throughout the state."
The announcement said that the details of the modifications are unknown, as is the exact timing of the order. However, it is "expected imminently," the task force said.
Number of cases officially at 18
2:02 p.m.
The city of Cheyenne announced a fourth case in Laramie County. The state's total is now 18.
There has been some confusion over the total count in the past 24 hours; the number was already 18 at one point late Wednesday. However, new information from the state Health Department indicates the case on F.E. Warren Air Force may have briefly been double-counted. It is currently included in the tally of four Laramie County cases.
More Fremont County details
1:01 p.m.
Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee answered some questions about the situation in the county in a news release. Gee said testing supplies there are limited, though the exact number of available kits is unknown. He also said that the county has sufficient personal protective equipment, though that stock is also limited.
He said there are several upper-respiratory illnesses circulating in the community in addition to COVID-19.
Additionally:
Spokesman for the emergency response unit in Fremont County says they have had no positive test results there in two days, since the batch of seven positives was released Monday night. He says another "batch" of tests is outstanding and that they're sending tests to lab daily.— Seth Klamann (@SethKlamann) March 19, 2020
Feds pushing national parks as outlet; some take issue
12:47 p.m.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Wednesday temporarily waived National Park Service entrance fees to make it easier for people to get outdoors and “implement some social distancing."
But some have been opposed to the idea of people descending on parks and their gateway towns to escape the virus.
Executives at a hospital in Moab, Utah, implored state officials to slow the flow of people coming to see the red rocks and unique formations at Arches and Canyonlands national parks over fears the city's hospital can't handle an outbreak. Officials this week limited hotel stays there to people in town for work and banned in-person restaurant dining.
Yellowstone National Park has made some adjustments in light of the pandemic, but most facilities and roads in Yellowstone normally are closed this time of year because of deep snow.
Casper airport discussing cutting flights in half
12:29 p.m.
The Casper-Natrona County Airport is expecting to see sharp revenue declines as the virus continues to spread nationally.
Airport director Glenn Januska said it's unclear yet the degree to which the airport’s flights will be impacted, but airlines have been discussing limiting flight capacity and reducing the number of overall flights.
Januska said it’s likely the airport will lose at least 50 percent of its flights as the situation progresses.
But given the recent announcement from Cheyenne Regional Airport, which has canceled all commercial flights, Januska said the situation may grow more dire.
Wyoming was last to change prison policies
12:15 p.m.
According to the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news outlet focused on criminal justice, Wyoming was the last state in the country to modify its policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Department of Corrections announced changes Wednesday afternoon.
Federal inmates — most of whom are not housed in Wyoming — have been largely prohibited from travel since last week. That agency said Thursday that none of its staffers or inmates had tested positive for the virus.
The Fremont County Emergency Council’s Incident Management Team and local Public Health Officials have worked to established a system to assist individuals who have been instructed to self-isolate by a health care provider.
Fremont County requests more test kits
12:14 p.m.
The Fremont County Incident Management team requested more COVID-19 test kits from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to an announcement from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. The county has confirmed eight cases so far, all related to a Lander assisted-living facility.
"Fremont County Public Health Officials are contacting area health care providers daily to accommodate requests for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and supplies," the release said. "While supplies are still limited, all requests are still being fulfilled at this time."
Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee previously said that health care providers in the community had been unable to meet testing demand because of limited tests.
Additionally, the sheriff's office said that all Fremont County residents whose doctors have told them to self-isolate should call 307-857-3677 or 307-856-6979 to speak to a Public Health nurse about their symptoms and to receive any needed assistance.
Those who want to volunteer to help someone in need can visit the “Fremont Forward” home page at wrrnetwork.com/10forward/.
Commissioners adding health officer
12:07 p.m.
Natrona County Commissioners appointed a third public health officer during a special meeting Thursday morning. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Martin Ellbogen will serve as a deputy health officer under acting County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell.
County Attorney Eric Nelson explained Ellbogen has already been consulting with the county and assisting acting public health officials but lacked the formal authority of a county health officer.
The appointment is expected to last only until the coronavirus spread is controlled.
Foreigner makeup date announced
12:01 p.m.
The Foreigner concert, which was to be held Monday at the Casper Events Center, will now be held Oct. 22, the venue announced.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored in October. For those unable to go on the new date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase. More refund information can be found at CasperEventsCenter.com.
The venue has postponed other major concerts, including Cher and Nelly.
Cheyenne airport stopping commercial flights
11:55 a.m.
Cheyenne Regional Airport will cancel all regular commercial flights early next month because of the coronavirus — and the related drop in demand for air travel.
The airport's only regular service is to and from Dallas.
Wyoming Air National Guard flights and non-commercial aviation will continue at the Cheyenne airport.
Senator co-authors letter to MBS
11:16 a.m.
Sen. John Barrasso joined several U.S. officials in drafting a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, urging him to stabilize increasingly volatile global oil markets.
The letter, which referenced the coronavirus pandemic and depressed oil prices caused by Saudi Arabia’s current spat with Russian producers, is an attempt to reduce the effect that swing has had on U.S. producers.
“Senior Saudi government leaders have repeatedly told American officials, including us, that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a force for stability in global markets,” the letter stated. “Recent Saudi actions have called this role into question. We urge the Kingdom to assert constructive leadership in stabilizing the world economy by calming economic anxiety in the oil and gas sector at a time when countries around the world are addressing the pandemic.”
Laramie County shuts down communal spaces
11:09 a.m.
In light of multiple confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, a Laramie County health official has ordered the closure of bars, movie theaters, gyms and other communal spaces in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
All theaters, film or stage; bars, nightclubs, taverns or saloons; self-serve buffets, salad bars and other "unpackaged self-serve food service;" golf and country clubs; public pools, hot tubs, gyms, fitness centers, saunas, locker rooms and conference rooms; museums; tasting rooms; and "other like establishment or indoor recreational" facilities must close.
Restaurants can remain open for curbside pickup. Drive-thru restaurants can also remain open.
As of Thursday morning, Cheyenne has had at least three confirmed COVID-19 patients. A fourth, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, was also confirmed in a press release Wednesday, but a state Health Department spokeswoman said Thursday that it's unclear if that service member had already been counted.
Casper mayor shares message
9:41 a.m.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel shared a letter with his constituents early Thursday on the Star-Tribune website.
UW athletics adjusts to limbo
9:15 a.m.
University of Wyoming teams are not alone in adjusting to uncertain times, as the sporting world has all but come to a halt globally.
UW football was originally scheduled to begin spring practice on Tuesday, but the camp has been postponed.
“Your guess is as good as mine if spring ball occurs at all,” UW athletic director Tom Burman said. “If you think forward, it is possible there is no traditional spring ball. There could be some sort of extended fall practice sessions that occur for schools that didn’t get spring ball in. It’s a moving target.”
Some spring sports teams, like UW’s wrestling team and swimming and diving team, saw their seasons cut short by the virus.
Burman said only one athletic department employee had been tested for the virus, which came back negative. Burman added he didn’t know of any student-athletes that have been tested, though he couldn’t say definitely it hasn’t happened.
WYDOT commits to getting supplies through
7:54 a.m.
As a winter storm hits parts of Wyoming on Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that it's committed to getting coronavirus-related supplies and products to their destinations.
The storm is expected to affect the state into Friday, bringing 5-9 inches in the southwest part of the state and 8-12 in the southeastern, south central and east central parts.
The biggest travel challenges are expected in interstates 80 and 25, the department said.
“We’re always prepared for weather events that occur in Wyoming,” Director K. Luke Reiner said in a statement. “In the event of a road closure, our maintenance crews and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will work with officials to ensure COVID-19-related supplies get through. We will do everything in our power to ensure these vital supplies get to their communities.”
Health officials or suppliers needing assistance transporting are asked to contact patrol dispatch at 307-777-4321.
