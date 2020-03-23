The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 23

Wyoming has been among the least aggressive states in responding to the coronavirus, something that can be chalked up to a variety of factors.

The state’s first case of COVID-19 was not confirmed until March 11 and, as of Monday morning, just over 26 cases had been reported statewide: one of the lowest caseloads in the country. However, with a lack of widespread testing — and few restrictions on travel in place — it becomes increasingly difficult to isolate and track the illness. One of Wyoming’s first cases, in Sheridan County, was sourced to one individual with a history of domestic travel. Several other cases have been tied to spread within their communities.

While creativity from governors in implementing policy can help to slow the spread of a virus, Meryl Chertoff, executive director of Georgetown Law’s Project on State and Local Government Policy and Law, said that in dealing with a national pandemic, the country is only as strong as its weakest link — one of the reasons states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut entered into a multi-state compact to limit travel and close certain facilities operating within each of their borders.

“It’s a shared burden right now, and there should be no sense in any state that you’re insulated because you’re rural or low-population,” Chertoff, a former legislative affairs officer at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told the Star-Tribune.