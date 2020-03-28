The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 28
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 28

  • Updated
Meadow Wind

Meadow Wind Assisted Living facility, seen Monday in Casper, has caution tape and signs on the doors prohibiting visitors to help prevent residents from potential exposure to COVID-19. Coronavirus has a higher mortality rate among older adults. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop quickly. To keep you up to speed, the Star-Tribune will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.

All of our coronavirus coverage — which can be found here — is free to read.

The numbers:

  • Confirmed cases in Wyoming: 82
  • Tests completed in Wyoming: 1,556 (as of Saturday morning: 1,203 at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, 353reported to state by commercial labs, one at CDC lab)

Our resources:

Latest updates:

Disaster relief grant available for Goshen County businesses

11:11 a.m.

Goshen County businesses suffering from the economic hit caused by the pandemic can apply for emergency disaster grants of up to $1,000 from Goshen County Economic Development. The grants are being funded through the quarter-cent sales tax for economic development. 

Businesses can apply here.

First Lady's Office launches food access website

11:02 a.m.

The Wyoming Hunger Initiative Task Force has established a website to help families dealing with food access issues during the coronavirus pandemic. The website offers a listing of resources by county. It can be accessed here

“The sudden additional demand on food pantries statewide requires creative solutions, as will protecting the health of our Wyoming neighbors and friends at highest risk for contracting COVID-19,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a statement. “The task force focuses primarily on ensuring no child or senior goes hungry.”

Nine new cases

10:05 a.m.

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning including the first cases in Sublette and Converse counties. The virus has now been identified in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.

The state now has 82 confirmed cases. The health department says 18 patients have fully recovered. 

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.

Coronavirus in Wyoming: A look at the first week

 
Concerned about COVID-19?

