The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 28

“The sudden additional demand on food pantries statewide requires creative solutions, as will protecting the health of our Wyoming neighbors and friends at highest risk for contracting COVID-19,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a statement. “The task force focuses primarily on ensuring no child or senior goes hungry.”

Nine new cases

10:05 a.m.

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning including the first cases in Sublette and Converse counties. The virus has now been identified in 15 of Wyoming's 23 counties.

The state now has 82 confirmed cases. The health department says 18 patients have fully recovered.

Have a question about coronavirus that you want answered? Send us an email at editors@trib.com.

You can find all of our daily rundowns here.